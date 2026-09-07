Pipers Bounce Back To Lead Global Chess League Standings

Defending champions Alpine APL Pipers have surged to the top of the Global Chess League standings after a dramatic Day 3, showcasing resilience with a dominant comeback victory despite an earlier setback.

Key Points Alpine APL Pipers, defending champions, secured the top spot in the Global Chess League standings despite an early loss.

The Pipers achieved the biggest victory margin of Season 4 with a 15-3 win over FYERS American Gambits.

Vidit Gujrathi and Koneru Humpy were instrumental for the Pipers, each securing their third win in four matches.

CheQ Mumba Masters climbed to second place after a decisive 12-3 victory against Ganges Grandmasters.

Magnus Carlsen defeated Viswanathan Anand in a high-profile icon board clash, though his team still faced a loss.

Defending champions Alpine APL Pipers took the top spot in the standings despite losing one of their two matches on Monday while CheQ Mumba Masters and PBG Alaskan Knights continued their revival on day 3 of the Global Chess League (GCL).

Alpine APL Pipers, playing with white pieces for the first time in the competition, went down 7-9 against PBG Alaskan Knights in the first match of the day only to bounce back with a resounding 15-3 win over FYERS American Gambits and climb to the top of the leader board. In the other match of the day, Mumba Masters registered a dominant 12-3 win over Ganges Grandmasters to move up to second spot.

Pipers' Resilient Comeback

But the day belonged to the Pipers as they bounced back in style after the initial reversal to register the biggest victory margin of Season 4. Vidit Gujrathi and Koneru Humpy were once again the stars of the team as they registered their third win in four matches. Vidit was clinical in dismantling Daniil Dubov despite being under time pressure while Humpy defeated Sara Khadem in 29 moves. On the prodigy board, Volodar Murzin outplayed Marc'andria Maurizzi to make it three wins for the team.

"In the morning game it was equal but I got a time pressure. There was pressure in the second game but I am happy that I could win," said Player of the Match Vidit after the win.

Carlsen Vs Anand Clash

Earlier, the main attraction of the day's opening clash was the icon board face-off between world number one Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand. It was the Norwegian who came on top as the Indian legend lost on time in a tight bishop-pawn endgame. But Carlsen's win was not enough for the Pipers to avoid their first loss in the competition as both Vidit and Humpy, who had won their earlier two games, went down against PBG Alaskan Knights. Nino Batsiashvili gave the Knights their first win by beating Humpy in 44 moves and then Vidit lost on time as 15-year-old Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus built pressure with solid position play.

Mumba Masters' Ascent

In the second match of the day, Ganges Grandmasters' decision to play black after winning the toss backfired as CheQ Mumba Masters won three of the six games and drew the other three to register their second win in four matches. Carrisa Yip began Mumba Masters' march with a win over Stavroula Tsolakidou and then Player of the Match M Pranesh kept his cool during the last-minute scramble to force the experienced Levon Aronian to resign after 65 moves. Bardiya Daneshvar then secured three more game points for his team as Leon Luke Mendonca ran out of time on the prodigy board to take the Mumba Masters at the top of the leader-board till the next game between FYERS American Gambits and Alpine APL Pipers.