Alonso in tactical conundrum as LaLiga debut looms

August 12, 2025 15:12 IST

The system, featuring three centre backs and aggressive wing backs, marked a significant departure from the traditional 4-3-3 formation and appeared to address Real's defensive frailties from a disappointing, trophyless 2024-25 campaign.

Xabi Alonso has enjoyed a promising start to his tenure as Real Madrid coach

IMAGE: Xabi Alonso has enjoyed a promising start to his tenure as Real Madrid coach, taking them to the Club World Cup semi-final after an unbeaten run. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

The long-awaited arrival of coach Xabi Alonso was cheerfully celebrated by Real Madrid fans in May as the former club great came with high expectations following his trophy-laden stint at Bayer Leverkusen after Carlo Ancelotti headed to Brazil.

But Alonso's honeymoon period came to a jarring halt with a 4-0 thrashing by Paris St Germain in the Club World Cup semi-finals, leaving him scrambling to fix tactical blunders while figuring out how to stop Barcelona's attacking juggernaut ahead of their LaLiga opener at home to Osasuna on August 19.

 

The new coach had enjoyed a promising start to his tenure, taking his team unbeaten to the semis despite missing striker Kylian Mbappe for most of the tournament due to illness.

But the Spaniard's decision to abandon the five-man defence that had served Real so well until that point in the tournament proved disastrous against PSG's lethal transitions.

The tactical switch -- made to accommodate a recovered Mbappe alongside academy sensation Gonzalo up front -- left Real totally exposed and taught Alonso a painful lesson less than a month after the 43-year-old was welcomed to Madrid.

Alonso initially impressed by fielding a five-man defence for the first time in over 25 years at Real, evoking memories of Vicente del Bosque's 2000 Champions League-winning side.

The system, featuring three centre backs and aggressive wing backs, marked a significant departure from the traditional 4-3-3 formation and appeared to address Real's defensive frailties from a disappointing, trophyless 2024-25 campaign.

Fixing those defensive problems was crucial after Real conceded 16 goals in four consecutive losses to Barca.

Now Alonso must decide whether to revert to the system that worked before the PSG debacle and during his Leverkusen stint, when he guided them to a first Bundesliga title in 2023-24.

Keeping all his players happy will be a big challenge for Xabi Alonso 

IMAGE: Keeping all his players happy will be a big challenge for Xabi Alonso. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

He will have new weapons at his disposal, including Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and 20-year-old Spain centre-back Dean Huijsen, who arrived from Bournemouth after Real activated his 50 million pounds ($67.02 million) release clause.

The club also signed Spanish left-back Alvaro Carrera from Benfica for 50 million euros ($58.20 million).

Another conundrum comes in attack, where Mbappe and Vinicius Jr have still to show their true potential playing together.

Academy forward Gonzalo, meanwhile, has gone from unknown to fan favourite during his remarkable Club World Cup showing, potentially displacing established, multi-million euro signings like Rodrygo, Endrick and Brahim Diaz.

Keeping all of his players happy will be a challenge for Alonso, as well as figuring out how to live without England maestro Jude Bellingham, who is expected to miss several weeks after surgery in mid-July on a long-standing shoulder issue.

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

