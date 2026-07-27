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Alonso banks on Rogers and Palmer chemistry to lead Chelsea's rebuild

July 27, 2026 16:40 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Xabi Alonso believes Morgan Rogers' arrival will strengthen Chelsea's midfield, with the England international's versatility and partnership with Cole Palmer crucial to his rebuilding plans.

Cole Palmer

IMAGE: Cole Palmer, who moved from Manchester City to Chelsea in 2023, is expected to form a solid midfield partnership with Morgan Rogers, who recently completed a record-breaking transfer from Aston Villa. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Key Points

  • Xabi Alonso says Morgan Rogers was Chelsea's standout midfield target and expects him to thrive alongside Cole Palmer.
  • The new manager believes Rogers' versatility and understanding with Palmer can improve Chelsea's balance and overall style of play.
  • Chelsea begin their Premier League season away to Fulham on August 24 as Alonso looks to revive the club after last season's 10th-place finish.

England midfielder Morgan Rogers is an ideal signing for Chelsea and could form an exciting partnership with midfielder Cole Palmer, new manager Xabi Alonso said on Monday.

Chelsea bought the 24-year-old Rogers from Aston Villa on a contract until 2033 last week, with British media reporting the deal was worth £117 million ($156 million), making him the most expensive British player.

"In that position, we needed an important player, and I'm sure that there were not many more better options than Morgan," the 44-year-old manager told reporters ahead of Chelsea's pre-season friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers. "It means a lot for everyone."

Palmer-Rogers Combo Central to Chelsea Rebuild

Tasked with reviving Chelsea after a turbulent, trophyless season in which the west London club finished 10th in the Premier League, Alonso believes Rogers can combine effectively with Palmer.

"I have a plan. I have an idea. I can see them linking really well," Alonso said of Rogers and Palmer, who are close friends and England teammates.

"You need to have a good mix, good stability players, and players that can play with more freedom.

"And if we get that balance right, and we get those special players in the right positions, with good control, I think that we will be more competitive with the ball and against the ball."

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Versatility, Chemistry Key to Alonso's Vision

Alonso said Rogers' versatility would help Chelsea both on the pitch and in building relationships within the squad.

"If we get those connections right, those little associations between them that they look for each other and they connect well, I think that it will be a great step forward in the quality of our game," he added.

Chelsea begin their Premier League campaign at Fulham on August 24.

Source: REUTERS
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