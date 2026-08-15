Alok's IV Dominates East Zone Bridge Pre-Quarterfinals

Discover how Alok's IV secured the top spot in the East Zone Bridge Championships Swiss League, leading a strong field of qualifiers into the pre-quarterfinals in Kolkata.

Key Points Alok's IV, captained by Alok Daga, topped the Swiss League with 111.20 victory points at the East Zone Bridge Championships.

Bangur Cement and Tornatae secured second and third positions respectively in the qualifying rounds.

A total of 16 teams, including Challengers, Conquerors, and Deepadhar, qualified for the pre-quarterfinals.

In the initial pre-quarterfinal ties, Bangur Cement, Tornatae, Conquerors, and Deepadhar established leads.

Other teams like Adventure, Moh Maya, Crown, and Indian Chain also held leads in their respective pre-quarterfinal matches.

Alok's IV, comprising Alok Daga (captain), Samir Basak, Pranab Roy, Sandip Dutta and Bharati Dey, topped the eight-round Swiss League with 111.20 victory points to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the East Zone Bridge Championships here on Saturday. Bangur Cement finished second with 108.22 VPs, followed by Tornatae (107.78), while Deepadhar, who had led the field after five rounds, slipped to seventh with 103.13 VPs. Formidables were sixth with 103.63.

Teams Advance To Pre-Quarterfinals

The other teams to qualify were Challengers (106.24), Conquerors (104.83), Niranjan Jhunjhunwala (100.68), One Night Slam (99.77), Moh Maya (97), Delta (92.07), Crown (91.64), Yarboro (89.87), Lake My Love (88.89), Adventure (88.74) and Indian Chain (85.75).

At the end of the opening round of the two-round pre-quarterfinals, Bangur Cement, Tornatae, Conquerors and Deepadhar led Yarboro, Delta, Lake My Love and One Night Slam respectively by 44-12, 22-17, 32.5-20 and 34-17 IMPs. In the other four ties, Adventure, Moh Maya, Crown and Indian Chain held leads over Alok's IV, Challengers, Formidables and Indian Chain respectively by 33-15, 39-20, 39-17 and 32-26 IMPs.