UEFA Confirms Allianz Arena, Camp Nou for Champions League Finals

UEFA has officially designated Munich's Allianz Arena and Barcelona's Camp Nou as the prestigious venues for the Champions League finals in 2028 and 2029, respectively, continuing a tradition of iconic stadiums hosting Europe's premier club football event.

IMAGE: General view inside the Camp Nou stadium. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points The Allianz Arena in Munich is set to host the Champions League final in 2028, marking its third time as a host.

Barcelona's Camp Nou will stage the 2029 Champions League final, also its third time, ahead of Spain co-hosting the 2030 World Cup.

The Allianz Arena previously hosted finals in 2012 and is scheduled for 2025, while Camp Nou last hosted in 1999.

Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano is already confirmed to host the 2026-27 Champions League final.

The Allianz Arena in Munich and Camp Nou in Barcelona will host Champions League finals in 2028 and 2029 respectively, European football's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

Iconic Venues Return

The Allianz Arena will stage its third Champions League final in 2028, following Chelsea's victory on penalties over home side Bayern Munich in 2012 and Paris St Germain's maiden title triumph in 2025.

Barcelona will host the 2029 final, one year before Spain co-hosts the 2030 World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco. It will also be the third time that Europe's premier club final is held at Camp Nou, which last played host in 1999 when Manchester United came from behind with two stoppage-time goals to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1.

Future Finals

Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano, home of Atletico Madrid, is already scheduled to host the final of the 2026-27 campaign on June 5.