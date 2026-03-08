HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Second All-India Police Kabaddi Cluster 2025-26 Begins in Jammu

Second All-India Police Kabaddi Cluster 2025-26 Begins in Jammu

March 08, 2026 20:50 IST

The All-India Police Kabaddi Cluster 2025-26 has begun in Jammu, uniting police athletes from across the nation to compete in Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Fencing, and Gymnastics, fostering sportsmanship and fitness.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • The second All-India Police Kabaddi Cluster 2025-26 has started in Jammu, featuring over 1,600 players from across India.
  • The week-long event includes competitions in Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Fencing, and Gymnastics.
  • Teams from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state/UT police organisations are participating.
  • The tournament aims to promote sportsmanship, fitness, and camaraderie among police forces.

The second All-India Police Kabaddi Cluster 2025-26 commenced here on Sunday, drawing a total of 1,648 players from across the country, including 1,071 men and 577 women, police said.

Former director general of police Ashok Bhan inaugurated the week-long sporting event at Maulana Azad Stadium, being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police from March 7 to 12 at various venues across the city, a police spokesman said.

 

Participating Teams and Disciplines

He said competitions will be held in four disciplines - Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Fencing and Gymnastics - with teams from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as BSF, CRPF, SSB, CISF, Assam Rifles, RPF and ITBP, along with teams from all state and UT police organisations, taking part.

Overall participation, including team managers, technical officials, NADA officials and representatives of the All-India Police Sports Control Board, stands at 1,798, the spokesman said.

Objectives of the Tournament

He said the tournament is being conducted under the supervision of Additional Director General of police, Armed J-K, Anand Jain, who is serving as the organising secretary.

The event aims to promote sportsmanship, fitness and camaraderie among police forces while providing a national platform for police athletes to showcase their talent, the spokesman said.

