All India Classical Chess Masters Tournament To Be Held In Mumbai

Mumbai is set to host the All India Classical Chess Masters tournament, featuring top chess players and a competitive eight-round Swiss format.

Key Points Mumbai will host the fourth season of the All India Classical Chess Masters tournament.

Shreyansh Somaiya, with an Elo rating of 1973, is the top seed in the chess tournament.

The tournament will feature an eight-round Swiss format.

The event will showcase a mix of experienced and emerging chess players from across India.

The fourth season of the Mumbai FIDE rated All India Classical Chess Masters to be held here from May 23 to 28.

Top Chess Players To Compete

The tournament will be organised by the Mumbai Chess Centre, featuring an eight-round Swiss format with a time control of 90 minutes along with a 30-second increment from move one.

Along with Somaiya, the tournament will also feature Aditya Shardul Kadam (1917), Reyaansh Venkat (1906), Gaurang Bhandari (1889), and Yash Kapadi (1854).

Growing Popularity Of Chess In India

"The championship has attracted a strong mix of experienced rated players, rising young talents, and emerging chess stars from different states, reflecting the growing popularity of competitive chess in India," the organisers said in a release.