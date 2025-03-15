HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » All England semis: China's top seed Shi to meet compatriot Li

All England semis: China's top seed Shi to meet compatriot Li

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 15, 2025 10:18 IST

x

Shi Yuqi won the All England title in 2018

IMAGE: World No 1 Shi Yuqi won the All England title in 2018. Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Chinese men's top seed Shi Yuqi overcame Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 21-18, 21-16 at the All England Open on Friday to set up a semi-final with compatriot Li Shifeng, who saw off India's Lakshya Sen.

Shi trailed 11-8 in the opening game but the 2018 winner and world number one showed composure to come through and both he and Li are the only two seeded players left.

Their meeting will be a repeat of the final two years ago.

 

Sixth seed Li, who triumphed in 2023, faced Sen, who had knocked out reigning champion Jonatan Christie in the previous round, and had little trouble in securing a 21-10, 21-16 win, despite needing medical attention for his bleeding fingers.

The other semi-final will feature France's Alex Lanier, who beat Taiwan's Wang Tzu-wei 21-19, 21-13, and Lee Chia-hao of Taiwan who defeated Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-9, 21-18.

It was a different story in the women's draw, where the top four seeds all made it safely through to the semi-finals.

Number one seed An Se-young of South Korea dispatched the only unseeded player left in the women's draw, Chen Yufei, with a 21-9, 21-14 win, having also beaten her to win the 2023 title.

An, beaten finalist last year, will face Japanese third seed Akane Yamaguchi, who defeated compatriot Tomoka Miyazaki 26-24, 21-16. Yamaguchi won in 2022, beating An in the final.

China's second seed Wang Zhiyi overcame Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-16, 21-12 and will meet fourth-seeded compatriot Han Yue who beat fifth seed Gregoria Tunjung of Indonesia 21-15, 21-17.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Aus F1 GP: Norris takes pole, Hamilton struggles
Aus F1 GP: Norris takes pole, Hamilton struggles
SEE: Indian Olympic stars extend Holi greetings
SEE: Indian Olympic stars extend Holi greetings
I received threats after 2021 T20 WC: Chakravarthy
I received threats after 2021 T20 WC: Chakravarthy
SEE: Tendulkar, KKR Celebrate Holi
SEE: Tendulkar, KKR Celebrate Holi
IPL 2025: Meet The Captains
IPL 2025: Meet The Captains

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India Ahead Of US In 10 Largest Armies In The World

webstory image 2

12 Tips To Help You Sleep Better

webstory image 3

13 Irresistible Eggplant Recipes

VIDEOS

B-town diva Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in Mumbai0:46

B-town diva Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in Mumbai

Watch: Yuvraj Singh gets Holi surprise from Sachin Tendulkar1:24

Watch: Yuvraj Singh gets Holi surprise from Sachin Tendulkar

Foreigners and Nepali revelers celebrate Holi in Kathmandu1:22

Foreigners and Nepali revelers celebrate Holi in Kathmandu

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD