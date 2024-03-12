News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » All England C'ship: Sindhu enters second round after Li retires

All England C'ship: Sindhu enters second round after Li retires

Source: PTI
March 12, 2024 17:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

PV Sindhu

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu progressed to the second round of the women's singles competition at the All England Championships after her German opponent Yvonne Li retired following the completion of the first game in London on Tuesday.

World No. 11 Sindhu, a former world champion, won the first game 21-10 before world No. 26 Li decided to throw in the towel.

 

The 28-year-old from Hyderabad will next face top seed Korean An Se Young, who has proved her nemesis, having defeated her all six times they have crossed paths in international badminton.

In fact, only once has Sindhu managed to take a game away from the world No. 1 Korean when they met last time at the Asia Championships in Dubai last year.

An Se Young, who is recovering from a right knee injury, secured her second title of the season at French Open last Sunday.

Sindhu and Li seemed to have an initial battle when they were 4-4 but the Indian soon pulled away to grab a 11-7 lead at the break. She extended the advantage without much ado.

Eventually, a flick serve was dumped into the net by Li as Sindhu grabbed 11 game points and converted when the German went long. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Federer adds touch of style to Oscars
PIX: Federer adds touch of style to Oscars
SEE: Arjun Tendulkar unleashes yorkers in MI nets
SEE: Arjun Tendulkar unleashes yorkers in MI nets
WPL PIX: Katrina cheers for UP Warriorz
WPL PIX: Katrina cheers for UP Warriorz
As Indian troops leave Maldives, China says...
As Indian troops leave Maldives, China says...
Jet Air's ownership to be transferred to Jalan Kalrock
Jet Air's ownership to be transferred to Jalan Kalrock
Tejas fighter jet crashes for 1st time in Jaisalmer
Tejas fighter jet crashes for 1st time in Jaisalmer
Why BJP picked Nayab Singh Saini as new Haryana CM
Why BJP picked Nayab Singh Saini as new Haryana CM

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Kohli not a certainty for T20 World Cup?

Kohli not a certainty for T20 World Cup?

Who will succeed Dhoni? CSK boss says...

Who will succeed Dhoni? CSK boss says...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances