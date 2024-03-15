News
All England: Chirag-Satwiksairaj shocked in Round of 16

All England: Chirag-Satwiksairaj shocked in Round of 16

Source: PTI
March 15, 2024 10:25 IST
IMAGE: The top-seeded Indian pair lost in straight games against Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia in the Round of 16 match on Thursday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

World No. 1 Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out in the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals of the All England Badminton Championships after a straight game defeat against Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia in Birmingham on Thursday.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag went down 16-21 15-21 against the Indonesians, who won the All England doubles title in 2022.

 

The top seeded Indian shuttlers, who had won the French Open last week, could not sustain the pressure on their rivals, the third seeds, and went down in a little over an hour.

Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa also exited in the women's doubles round of 16, after a 21-11 11-21 11-21 defeat against Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu of China.

India's Lakshya Sen will face Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the men's singles quarters later on Friday.

Sen had recorded a stunning three-game win over World No. 3 Anders Antonsen to progress to the last eight, after a 24-22, 11-21, 21-14 victory.

However, it was curtains for double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu as she slipped to a 19-21, 11-21 loss to her nemesis and World No. 1 An Se Young of South Korea.

