All About Wimbledon Champion Linda Noskova

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Linda Noskova celebrates with the trophy after winning Wimbledon singles final against compatriot Karolina Muchova on Saturday. Photographs: Toby Melville/Reuters

Key Points Linda Noskova, 21, is the youngest player to win Wimbledon since Petra Kvitova in 2011..

Noskova is the third Czech woman to capture the Wimbledon title in four years.

Noskova added her name to a distinguished Czech tradition at Wimbledon that includes twice champion Petra Kvitova and the late Jana Novotna.

Factbox on Czech Republic's Linda Noskova, who beat compatriot Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in the Wimbledon final on Saturday to win her maiden Grand Slam title:



Age: 21



Nation: Czech Republic



WTA ranking: 12



Seeding: 9



Grand Slam titles: 1 (Wimbledon 2026)

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: beat Ella Seidel 6-4 6-3



Second round: beat Camila Osorio 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

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Third round: beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (9)



Fourth round: beat Madison Keys 6-4, 7-6 (2)



Quarter-final: beat Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5



Semi-final: beat Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-4

EARLY LIFE

• Noskova made her WTA qualifying debut in Prague in 2020.



• She won the 2021 French Open girls' singles title and finished the season with a 38-9 win-loss record, capturing four ITF Circuit titles, including a W60 event in Prerov, Czech Republic.

CAREER TO DATE

• Started her professional career on the ITF circuit in 2022, winning six titles.



• She broke into the top 100 on August 1, 2022, after a semi-final run in Prague, becoming the youngest player in the rankings by overtaking Coco Gauff.



• In a breakthrough 2023 season, Noskova finished runner-up at Adelaide 1 as a qualifier, losing to Aryna Sabalenka, and at Prague, where she lost to Nao Hibino. She also reached the quarter-finals in Lyon and the third round at Indian Wells and Cincinnati, breaking into the top 40 on October 9, 2023.



• Noskova reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the 2024 Australian Open, where she upset then world number one Iga Swiatek in the third round before losing to Dayana Yastremska.



• She also won her maiden WTA singles title at Monterrey in the same year, defeating Lulu Sun in the final. She also reached the semi-finals in Prague and Brisbane.



• In 2025, she reached three tour finals -- her first WTA 1000 final in Beijing, where she lost to Amanda Anisimova, plus Prague and Tokyo -- made her top 20 debut and ended the season at a career-high year-end No. 13.



• This was Noskova's eighth career WTA singles final.



• Noskova is the fourth player since 2020 to reach their first Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon, joining Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur and Amanda Anisimova.



• She defeated Muchova in the Wimbledon final on Saturday to become the youngest player to win Wimbledon since Petra Kvitova in 2011.