All About French Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz

Factbox on Spanish second seed Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Italian World No. 1 Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(10-2) in the French Open final on Sunday to win his fifth Grand Slam title.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz poses with the trophy as he points to the clock after playing the longest ever men's singles final at Roland Garros on Sunday. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

● Age: 22

● ATP ranking: 2

● Seeding: 2

● Grand Slam titles: 5 (French Open 2024, 2025; Wimbledon 2023, 2024; US Open 2022)

Early Life

● Born in El Palmar, Alcaraz started playing tennis aged four at the Real Sociedad Club de Campo de Murcia, where his father was the academy director.



Career To Date

● Made his ATP main-draw debut aged 16 at the 2020 Rio Open.

● Became the first teenager to beat compatriot Rafa Nadal and Serbian Novak Djokovic in the same tournament — and on consecutive days — to win his second ATP Masters 1000 title at the 2022 Madrid Open.

● Outclassed Norwegian Casper Ruud to clinch his first major title at the 2022 US Open, becoming the youngest champion at Flushing Meadows since American Pete Sampras (19) in 1990.

● That year, at 19 years, four months and six days, he became the youngest world number one in ATP rankings history.

● Went on to win nine titles as a teenager, behind only Bjorn Borg, Nadal, Mats Wilander, Boris Becker and Andre Agassi.

● Defeated Djokovic to win Wimbledon in 2023, becoming the first man outside the 'Big Four' of Djokovic, Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray to claim the title at the All England Club since 2002.

● Beat German Alexander Zverev in the 2024 French Open final to become the youngest man, at 21, to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces — hard, grass and clay.

● Beat Djokovic in the 2024 Wimbledon showpiece, taking his Grand Slam final win-loss record to 4-0, becoming the sixth man in the professional era to win the French Open-Wimbledon double in the same year after Rod Laver, Borg, Nadal, Federer and Djokovic.

● Won a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics after losing to Djokovic in the final.

● Became the third man to retain the French Open title this century, after Nadal and Brazilian Gustavo Kuerten, when he beat three-times major winner Sinner in the 2025 final.