Zverev survives Halys challenge to advance to Round 3 at US Open

Top seed Alexander Zverev, the reigning French Open champion, survived another intense five-set battle at the US Open, overcoming Frenchman Quentin Halys to secure his spot in the third round and continue his quest for a maiden title in New York.

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his second round match against France's Quentin Halys at Flushing Meadows at the US Open on Thursday. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Key Points Alexander Zverev, the top seed, defeated Quentin Halys in a five-set thriller at the US Open second round.

Zverev was pushed to the limit, winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 6-3 after a challenging encounter.

This marks Zverev's second consecutive five-set victory at the tournament, following his opening-round win against Lorenzo Sonego.

The German tennis star will now face 25th seed Alejandro Tabilo in the third round as he seeks his maiden US Open title.

Alexander Zverev survived another almighty scare at the US Open as the top seed overcame Frenchman Quentin Halys 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-7(3), 6-3 on Thursday to secure a place in the third round of the Grand Slam.

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev wears a frustrated look during the match against Quintin Halys. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

The French Open champion was taken the distance by Lorenzo Sonego in his opening contest and came under pressure from Halys throughout the next, forcing him to summon his resilience again and stay on track for a maiden title in New York.

A Gruelling Encounter

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev was made to fight for every point in the four-hour and 33 minute long encounter. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Zverev took the opening set on the back of a solitary break, but world number 52 Halys came out swinging in the next to level the contest, bringing the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd to life and ensuring there would be no easy route through.

Zverev's Resilience Shines

IMAGE: France's Quentin Halys in action during his second round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

The 29-year-old Zverev's frustrations threatened to boil over after he threw away an early break in the third set and looked to be in deep trouble when Halys opened up a 4-1 lead, but the German responded emphatically to draw level.

After forcing a tiebreak and claiming the third set to edge ahead in the contest, Zverev dropped the fourth, before settling his nerves in the decider and building a 4-2 advantage with an overhead smash at the net.

Having found the opening he needed, Zverev raised his level another notch to force an error on match point and earn a hard-fought win for a clash with 25th seed Alejandro Tabilo in the next round.