Zverev Eyes Deeper Run At Wimbledon After Strong Showing

Fresh off his maiden Grand Slam victory at the French Open, Alexander Zverev, the men's second seed, has confidently progressed to the last 16 at Wimbledon, demonstrating growing prowess on grass courts.

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after match point against defeating USA's Marcos Giron on day six of The Wimbledon Championships 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Saturday. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images via Reuters

Key Points Alexander Zverev, men's second seed, advanced to Wimbledon's last 16 for the fourth time.

Zverev defeated Marcos Giron in straight sets (6-2 7-6(4) 6-4) on Court One.

The German recently secured his maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open, boosting his confidence.

Despite grass being his weakest surface, Zverev is showing improved form at the All England Club.

He is set to face 13th seed Jiri Lehecka in the next round, anticipating a tougher challenge.

Men's second seed Alexander Zverev reached the last 16 at Wimbledon for the fourth time on Saturday as belief grows that this time the German is ready to make his mark on grass.

Zverev, still on cloud nine after claiming his long-awaited maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open, breezed past Marcos Giron 6-2 7-6(4) 6-4 on Court One.

Zverev's Growing Confidence On Grass

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev has been confident this week at the Wimbledon. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

The 29-year-old has never gone past the fourth round at the All England Club and admits that grass remains his weakest surface, although he has made confident noises this week.

After dropping a set against Alexander Blockx in the opening round, he has been untroubled with the dry, hard conditions clearly to the liking of the big server.

Things could get tougher in the next round though for Zverev as he will be up against powerful Czech 13th seed Jiri Lehecka.