Zverev, Shelton kick off ATP Finals campaigns with strong victories

World No 1 Alexander Zverev and US Open finalist Ben Shelton have successfully launched their bids for ATP Finals glory, securing crucial opening victories in the prestigious season-ending tournament.

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his group stage match against Spain's Rafael Jodar at the ATP Finals in Palasport Olimpico, Turin, Italy on Sunday. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Key Points World No 1 Alexander Zverev defeated Spanish debutant Rafael Jodar 6-4, 6-4 to begin his ATP Finals campaign.

Zverev, a two-time ATP Finals champion, secured a break in each set against the 20-year-old Jodar.

US Open finalist Ben Shelton battled past France's Arthur Fils 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the other John McEnroe group match.

Shelton, with new coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, recovered from losing the second set to win the decider 6-3.

Both Zverev and Shelton expressed satisfaction with their starts but acknowledged the need for further improvement.

World No 1 Alexander Zverev launched his bid for a third ATP Finals crown with a commanding 6-4, 6-4 victory over Spanish debutant Rafael Jodar on Sunday. Zverev, who won the season-ending tournament for the world’s top eight players in 2018 and 2021, claimed a break in each set to see off the 20-year-old Spaniard, who has surged from outside the top 150 to the top 10 during a remarkable debut season on the ATP Tour.

Zverev's Dominant Performance

Jodar, however, could do little to tame Zverev's booming serve and the most experienced ATP Finals player in the field, playing his 31st match, earned a break to go 4-3 up with a superb backhand down the line. The Spaniard had two rare break chances at 5-4 behind but could not convert either. Zverev held on to bag the set and grabbed a break early in the second set to open up a 3-1 lead. He was never troubled again as he comfortably held serve for his first win in the John McEnroe group.

“I think it was a solid match. I don’t think it was perfect, but I think it’s a very good start to the tournament,” Zverev said. “With a 6-4, 6-4 win at the Nitto ATP Finals against a Top 8 player in the world. You take that, for sure. I’m happy with the start, but I know I have to improve still.”

Shelton Fights Back for Victory

In the other group match, world number four and US Open finalist Ben Shelton had to dig deep to battle past France's Arthur Fils 6-2 3-6 6-3. With new coach Juan Carlos Ferrero making his first appearance in the player's box, the American was firing on all cylinders when he earned back-to-back breaks to race through the first set. But the tables were turned with Fils upping his game, sharply improving his percentages on both serves and breaking Shelton at 4-3 to secure the second set, forcing a decider.

Shelton did not take long to recover, taking a 3-0 lead and firing two consecutive aces to carve out a match point a little later. He sealed his maiden victory in his second consecutive appearance in the tournament when Fils sank a forehand into the net.