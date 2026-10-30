Home  » Sports » Alexander Zverev to become world number one after Vienna Open victory

Alexander Zverev to become world number one after Vienna Open victory

October 30, 2026 09:15 IST 3 Minutes Read
x

'...Sometimes you've got to wait for the best things in life': Alexander Zverev only second German after Boris Becker to become World No. 1.

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates becoming World No.1 after winning his round of 16 match against Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor at the Vienna Open at Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria on Thursday, October 29, 2026

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates becoming World No.1 after winning his round of 16 match against Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor at the Vienna Open at Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Photograph: Lisa Leutner/Reuters

Key Points

  • Alexander Zverev secured the world number one ranking for the first time by defeating Tallon Griekspoor at the Vienna Open.
  • He will officially become Germany's second men's number one, after Boris Becker, when the new rankings are published on Monday.
  • Zverev expressed his elation, calling the achievement "very special" and "amazing".
  • Injuries to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz contributed to Zverev's ascent to the top spot.
  • This milestone comes after a stellar season for Zverev, including titles at the French and US Opens.
 

Alexander Zverev ensured he would overtake Jannik Sinner in the rankings and become world number one for the first time next week with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Tallon Griekspoor in the last 16 of the Vienna Open on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who has enjoyed a stellar season capped by titles at the French and US Opens, will become Germany's second men's number one after Boris Becker in 1991 when the new rankings are published on Monday.

A Dream Realised

Zverev's victory, which was sealed with an ace, was followed by a ceremony on court when he was joined by his team and Thomas Muster, the only Austrian to have topped the rankings, to mark the feat.

"[It is] very special. To have the feeling to be on the top of the world is amazing," said Zverev, who will be the 30th man to top the rankings since they were introduced in 1973.

"It's different than winning a tournament, winning a title, but it's such a special feeling to know that the number one is going to be next to your name when the new rankings come out."

Path to the Top

Zverev would be the first to admit that injuries to Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who between them won every Grand Slam title in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, had eased his ascent to the top of the rankings. Sinner decided to end his season in early October to recover from a knee injury but world number three Alcaraz was in action in Vienna earlier on Thursday and saved four set points to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 7-6(11).

Overcoming Past Setbacks

Zverev came close to taking the number one ranking in 2022 at the French Open but tore ankle ligaments in his semi-final against Rafael Nadal and missed the rest of the season.

"I had to wait, but sometimes you've got to wait for the best things in life," Zverev added.

"So it is how it is. I'm super happy, super thrilled. This year, I mean, I have no words for this year. Again, I'm just thankful. I'm happy and all of the above."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

Alexander ZverevBoris BeckerVienna OpenWorld NoTallon Griekspoor

More From Rediff

Medvedev's meltdown, match-point escape steal the show in Vienna

Medvedev's meltdown, match-point escape steal the show in Vienna
IWF Worlds: Chanu's back woes return as Gyaneshwari finishes 8th

IWF Worlds: Chanu's back woes return as Gyaneshwari finishes 8th
U15 World Cup: India suffer penalty heartbreak after epic comeback

U15 World Cup: India suffer penalty heartbreak after epic comeback

Related Stories

Mandhana-Harmanpreet 'Snub' Goes Viral

Mandhana-Harmanpreet 'Snub' Goes Viral

Quick Links

GermanyCarlos AlcarazJannik SinnerWiener StadthalleNetherlands

Web Stories

6 Benefits Of A Cold Shower

6 Benefits Of A Cold Shower

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!
Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026