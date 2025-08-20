HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Isak accuses Newcastle of breaking promises

Isak accuses Newcastle of breaking promises

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 20, 2025 11:23 IST

x

Alexander Isak

IMAGE: Newcastle said in a statement that no commitment was made by a club official that Alexander Isak could leave this summer. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Alexander Isak accused Newcastle United of breaking promises and misleading supporters in a social media statement on Tuesday that confirmed he wanted to leave the Premier League club.

The 25-year-old striker said he informed Newcastle of his desire to leave a long time ago.

"When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue," Isak wrote on Instagram stories. "Change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

The Sweden international, who was the subject of a 110 million pounds ($148.34 million) bid from Liverpool earlier this month according to media reports, was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the 2024-25 season.

However, he chose not to attend the ceremony due to ongoing issues surrounding his future.

"I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. This silence has allowed people to perpetuate their own version of events, even though

they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors," he added.

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. Acting as if these issues have only just emerged is misleading."

Newcastle said in a statement that no commitment was made by a club official that Isak could leave this summer.

 

"We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract ...," Newcastle said. "We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views.

"As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met.

"This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates."

Isak missed Newcastle's goalless draw with Aston Villa in their Premier League opener on Saturday, and Eddie Howe's side are set to play defending champions Liverpool on Monday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Boxer Chavez Jr jailed in Mexico after US deportation
Boxer Chavez Jr jailed in Mexico after US deportation
Mbappe penalty seals Alonso's winning LaLiga start
Mbappe penalty seals Alonso's winning LaLiga start
Salah wins PFA Player of the Year award for third time
Salah wins PFA Player of the Year award for third time
Badminton braces for crisis due to duck decline
Badminton braces for crisis due to duck decline
AIFF Defends 'Delaying' ISL Case
AIFF Defends 'Delaying' ISL Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Magical International Dark Sky Places

webstory image 2

Why You Need To Know What VO₂ Max Is: 10 Facts

webstory image 3

Majama! Gujarat On A Platter

VIDEOS

Rahul Gandhi's car hits cop during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar1:29

Rahul Gandhi's car hits cop during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'...

Patna Girl, 14, Translates Hanuman Chalisa into 243 Languages4:45

Patna Girl, 14, Translates Hanuman Chalisa into 243...

Sunflowers in full bloom in Kerala's Nilambur ahead of Onam festival2:19

Sunflowers in full bloom in Kerala's Nilambur ahead of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV