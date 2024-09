IMAGE: San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan retires. Photograph: Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Alex Morgan, a two-time World Cup winner and one of the greatest goal scorers in US women's national team history, announced her retirement from professional soccer on Thursday.

Morgan, who also revealed on Thursday that she was pregnant with her second child, will play her final professional match on Sunday when her San Diego Wave of the NWSL host the North Carolina Courage.