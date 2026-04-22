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Alex Albon Supports India's Push For Formula One Return

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 20:03 IST

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Williams driver Alex Albon voices his enthusiasm for a potential Formula One return to India, underscoring the country's growing F1 fanbase and the prospect of racing at the Buddh International Circuit.

Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Key Points

  • Alex Albon supports India's bid to revive the Formula One race, highlighting the growing interest in F1 within India.
  • The Indian Grand Prix was previously held from 2011 to 2013 but was discontinued due to tax and bureaucratic issues.
  • Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is advocating for Formula One to return to India as early as the 2027 season.
  • The Buddh International Circuit, which hosted the previous races, is the proposed venue for the potential return of Formula One to India.

As India pushes to bring Formula One back to the country, Williams driver Alex Albon on Wednesday said a return would be "fantastic" and one he would be "excited" to be part of.

The Indian Grand Prix was held from 2011 to 2013 before being discontinued due to tax and bureaucratic hurdles.

 

India's Push for Formula One Revival

However, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is now pushing for F1 to return to India as soon as the 2027 season.

"It would be fantastic to have an Indian race. I'll be excited to drive there. From what I've heard, there's been a big interest in F1 throughout India recently," Albon said in response to a PTI query.

Buddh International Circuit: The Potential Venue

The proposed venue is the Buddh International Circuit, which hosted all three previous editions of the race.

"I never got to drive the track. It looks like a fantastic circuit, and I think the drivers enjoyed it back then. Maybe Fernando (Alonso) and Lewis (Hamilton) will have a bit of an advantage to everyone else," Albon added.

Past Indian Grand Prix Winners

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, then with Red Bull Racing, won all three editions of the Indian GP.

While India is once again being viewed as a key growth market for the sport, with Formula One recently stating it has a fanbase of 79 million in the country, a race in 2027 is unlikely.

FanCode is the official broadcaster of F1 in India.

The Indian Grand Prix faced challenges including taxation and bureaucratic obstacles, leading to its discontinuation after a brief stint. Bringing Formula One back to India could significantly boost motorsports enthusiasm and provide a platform for Indian drivers and teams in the future. FanCode currently holds the broadcasting rights for Formula One events in India.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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