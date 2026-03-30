AIFF Women's Committee Head Alleges Harassment by President Chaubey

The All India Football Federation is embroiled in controversy as a top official accuses the president of harassment, sparking a feud over women's football administration and a disputed Indian Super League (ISL) promotion.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Valanka Alemao, AIFF Women's Committee head, accuses AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey of harassment and intimidation during a meeting.

Alemao alleges disrespectful remarks and attempts to suppress her voice regarding women's football administration.

The AIFF denies the harassment claims, stating Alemao's family exerted pressure to include Churchill Brothers FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Churchill Brothers' ISL promotion was denied due to a points dispute and a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling favouring Inter Kashi.

The AIFF claims Alemao attempted to influence proceedings to secure her club's inclusion in the ISL despite existing regulations.

The All India Football Federation was mired in controversy on Monday after its women's committee head, Valanka Alemao, levelled allegations of harassment and intimidation against AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey during a recent meeting.

Alemao, who is also a executive member of the AIFF and CEO of I-League club Churchill Brothers, alleged she was "heckled and harassed" during the national federation's executive committee meeting in New Delhi on Sunday.

In a letter addressed to the executive committee members, she accused Chaubey, vice president N.A. Haris, and deputy secretary general M. Satyanarayan of using an intimidating tone and making disrespectful remarks to "suppress her voice" while she was raising concerns about the administration of women's football.

"I wish to place on record the entirely disgusting behaviour of the AIFF President Mr Kalyan Chaubey, Vice President Mr N. A. Haris and Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan. I feel deeply prejudiced and I found that several attempts were made by the President to suppress my voice.

"The President made remarks against me which were unnecessary and disrespectful. He along with the DSG raised his tone time and again beyond an acceptable decibel with the intention to intimidate me. Throughout the course of the meeting, I was consistently targeted," Alemao alleged in the letter.

The allegations follow a period of friction between the AIFF and Alemao wherein she sought accountability for what she termed a "series of blunders" during the Indian women's team's Asian Cup campaign in Australia, including logistical and management failures.

"The whole country was shocked when ill-fitting kits were sent for the senior women's team during the AFC Qualifiers 2026 in Australia. The chief coach was changed just one and a half months before the start of the qualifiers. The preparatory phase was marred by deviating from what was decided in an earlier meeting.

"All this happened without the AIFF Women's Football Committee, of which I am the Chairperson. I was not informed and was not asked to provide consultation about the operations of the team.

"As the Chairperson of the Women's Football Committee and an EC member, it is my duty to write to the President of the AIFF and to all EC Members seeking an enquiry into the preparation and participation of the Women's team in the 2026 World Cup," Alemao said in the letter.

AIFF Response and Counter-Accusations

The AIFF though denied the claims made by its own executive committee member, instead accusing Alemao and her family of exerting "sustained pressure" on the federation to include their club, Churchill Brothers FC, in the Indian Super League..

Alemao is the CEO of the Goa-based club, which has been owned and led for decades by entrepreneur and politician Churchill Alemao, who served as president of the Goa Football Association and chief minister of the state.

Churchill Brothers claimed they won the second-tier I-League title in the 2024-25 season, but a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling awarded the title and ISL promotion to Inter Kashi due to a points dispute.

"The All India Football Federation categorically rejects the recent claims made by Executive Committee Ms. Valanka Alemao and wishes to place certain facts on record in the interest of transparency and clarity.

"Between January 8, 2026, and February 15, 2026, Ms. Alemao and members of her family exerted sustained pressure on the AIFF to facilitate the inclusion of Churchill Brothers FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) through exceptional means," the AIFF said in a statement.

"However, the federation was unable to accommodate this request due to existing rules, regulations, and commitments made to stakeholders.".

The I-League regulations clearly stipulate that the winner of the season earns promotion to the ISL. In accordance with the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the winners of the season are Inter Kashi, and in order to remain compliant with the applicable regulations and legal obligations, the AIFF could not include Churchill Brothers in the ISL.

The AIFF further said in its statement, "On January 6, 2026, in the presence of all stakeholders, it was announced that the upcoming ISL season would consist of 14 teams and 91 matches in a truncated format. Based on this structure, the AIFF subsequently obtained the required approval from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

"Following this, several legal petitions were filed by members of Ms. Alemao's family. Despite being an Executive Committee member of the AIFF, Ms. Alemao repeatedly attempted to influence proceedings during official meetings with the objective of securing the inclusion of her club in the ISL.

"Ms. Alemao also strongly pressed for the convening of an Emergency Executive Committee meeting on the matter. In response to this request, the AIFF scheduled an Emergency Executive Committee meeting on February 9, 2026.

"However, the meeting could not proceed as the required quorum was not met due to non-participation by members.

"Subsequently, Ms. Alemao individually contacted members of the Executive Committee and sought to convene another Emergency Executive Committee meeting on February 12, 2026.

"The meeting was held with full attendance, and after due deliberation, the Executive Committee rejected the proposal for Churchill Brothers inclusion in the ISL."