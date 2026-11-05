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Alcaraz's Paris Masters campaign gets a lucky break

November 05, 2026 20:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the Paris Masters quarter-finals after Matteo Berrettini's withdrawal due to an arm injury, setting the stage for Alcaraz's pursuit of a fifth title this season.

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his round of 32 match. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Key Points

  • Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Paris Masters quarter-finals via a walkover on Thursday.
  • Matteo Berrettini withdrew from his third-round match due to an arm injury, citing pain that prevented him from playing tonight.
  • Berrettini plans further investigations into his arm injury in the next few days.
  • Alcaraz, the second seed, will now face either Arthur Fils or Taylor Fritz in the last eight.
  • The Spaniard is aiming for his fifth title of the season and has already secured his spot at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Carlos Alcaraz received a walkover into the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters after Matteo Berrettini withdrew from their third-round clash with an arm injury, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

Berrettini's Injury Forces Paris Masters Exit

The match had been scheduled for Thursday evening in the French capital, but the Italian world number 43 pulled out after experiencing pain in his arm.

 

"Hello everyone, unfortunately the pain in my arm that I have been carrying for a few days will not allow me to go on the court tonight," Berrettini wrote on his Instagram story.

"In the next few days I will do all the necessary investigations to better understand what it is."

Alcaraz's Path To Fifth Title

Second seed Alcaraz, who beat Alex Michelsen in his opening match, advances directly to the last eight, where he will face either France's Arthur Fils or American Taylor Fritz.

The Spaniard is chasing a fifth title of the season in Paris after winning the Australian Open, Qatar Open, Japan Open and last week's Vienna Open.

Alcaraz, who missed more than four months with a wrist injury, has already secured his place at the ATP Finals in Turin and carries a 39-5 record this season into the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Source: REUTERS
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