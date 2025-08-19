HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Alcaraz wins Cincinnati Open as Sinner retires in final

August 19, 2025 02:50 IST

Italy's Jannik Sinner and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) pose for a photograph after the Cincinnati Open final, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, Ohio, USA, on Monday.

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz pose for a photograph after the Cincinnati Open final, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, Ohio, USA, on Monday. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz won the Cincinnati Open after top seed Jannik Sinner retired while trailing 5-0 in the first set of their final on Monday.

The Spanish second seed collected his third Masters 1000 title of the season, having won in Monte Carlo and Rome.

 

Jannik Sinner chats with Carlos Alcaraz after pulling out from the final after 23 minutes of play, raising concern about his fitness just days before he is due to begin the defence of his US Open title.

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner chats with Carlos Alcaraz after pulling out from the final after 23 minutes of play, raising concern about his fitness just days before he is due to begin the defence of his US Open title. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters

Sinner, who looked uncomfortable early on in the sweltering conditions, pulled out after 23 minutes of play, raising concern about his fitness just days before he is due to begin the defence of his US Open title.

Singles action at the hardcourt major begins on Sunday.

It was also unclear whether the Italian would be fit enough to partner Katerina Siniakova in the revamped mixed doubles event at Flushing Meadows which is due to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
