Alcaraz Vomited Before Crashing Out Of US Open

Carlos Alcaraz's US Open title defence ended in shock as Ben Shelton knocked him out, but his worrying vomiting moment before the deciding set stunned spectators.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz appeared to vomit into his towel during his US Open defeat to Ben Shelton. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Maria Mel/X

Key Points Alcaraz appeared to vomit into his towel during the changeover before the deciding set.

The Spaniard had just won the fourth set 6-1 to force a decider.

Alcaraz continued playing despite the worrying physical moment.

Ben Shelton won the five-set thriller in a deciding tiebreak.

Fans praised Alcaraz's determination to keep fighting despite his struggles.

Carlos Alcaraz left fans concerned after appearing to vomit into his towel during the changeover at the US Open, moments after forcing a deciding fifth set against Ben Shelton.

The defending champion had just fought back to win the fourth set 6-1, but the gruelling battle appeared to be taking a toll on the Spaniard.

Alcaraz briefly turned away from the court as he tried to recover before returning to continue the match.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his quarter-final match against Ben Shelton. Photograph: /Geoff Burke/Reuters

Shelton eventually held his nerve to win 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(7), completing one of the biggest wins of his career.

The contest lasted four hours and 28 minutes and stretched deep into the New York night, finishing after 2:50 am.

The match had started with Alcaraz looking in control. He edged a tense opening-set tiebreak 7-6(5), but Shelton responded emphatically.

The American raced through the second set 6-1 before taking the third 6-3. Suddenly, Alcaraz was just one set away from seeing his title defence come to an end.

The Spaniard, however, showed why he is a two-time US Open champion.

He raised his level in the fourth set, dominating to win 6-1 and send the match into a deciding fifth. But during the changeover that followed, Alcaraz appeared to be sick into his towel.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz walks off the court after losing his quarter-final match against Ben Shelton. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The moment quickly caught the attention of viewers around the world. Alcaraz appeared to turn away as he tried to compose himself, seemingly not wanting the cameras to focus on him.

Former American tennis player James Blake also pointed out that Alcaraz did not want the camera to show him being sick and asked the cameraman to look away. Still, Alcaraz carried on.

Despite the physical discomfort, the 23 year old went toe-to-toe with Shelton through all 12 games of the deciding set before the American finally prevailed in the tiebreak.

Fans were quick to praise Alcaraz for continuing to battle despite what appeared to be a difficult physical situation.

One fan wrote, 'The US Open conditions are brutal. Still fighting through it, that's champion mentality.'

Another fan captured the extraordinary nature of the moment, writing, 'Carlos Alcaraz is leaving it ALL on the court. Going through a complete physical collapse, he ended up vomiting into the towel. It's 2:19 in the morning in New York. What an incredible image.'

In the end, Alcaraz could not complete the comeback.

Shelton won the deciding tiebreak and sent the defending champion crashing out of the US Open after one of the most dramatic matches of the tournament.