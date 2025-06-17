Alcaraz survives scare in grasscourt return at Queen's

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his round of 32 match against Australia's Adam Walton. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz got his grasscourt campaign up and running with a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over Australian Adam Walton to move into the last 16 at the Queen's Club Championships on Tuesday.

Playing in his first match since his epic 5-1/2 hour French Open final victory over world number one Jannik Sinner nine days ago, Alcaraz was tested by Walton who had set points in the second set before the Spaniard recovered and won the tiebreak.

Alcaraz was meant to play compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina but the Spaniard withdrew due to illness, giving lucky loser Walton the chance to play the French Open champion as he warmed up for his Wimbledon title defence.

"I realised that I was going to play against Adam after my warm-up... He has played a few matches already before this one. I think he played really great tennis," said Alcaraz, the champion at Queen's Club in 2023.

"It surprised me a little bit. So I knew that I was going to struggle a little bit today, but just really happy to get the win.

"I feel super happy to be back on grass. It is a special surface, a special place to me."

Walton is ranked number 86 in the world and the Australian did not seem overawed by the occasion as he showcased some attacking tennis to hold serve until Alcaraz finally got to grips with the surface and broke to take a 4-3 lead.

Alcaraz used serve and volley to good effect, showing finesse with some exquisite drop shots while he was also virtually unstoppable on serve, sealing the opening set with an ace.

But Walton held serve well in the second set and nearly broke Alcaraz with his first break points -- which were also set points -- when he was 5-4 up but the Spaniard held on.

Once he forced a tiebreak, there was no looking back as Alcaraz wrapped up the contest.

Earlier, second seed Jack Draper warmed up the home crowd when he claimed an impressive 6-3 6-1 victory over American Jenson Brooksby for his first win on grass this season.

Draper had beaten defending champion Alcaraz in the second round last year and the Briton is hoping to improve on his quarter-final run.

"It's tricky coming onto the grass after clay, to adapt, I'm hitting the ball a bit late, not on time," Draper said.

"The more matches and time I have on practice courts, I'll get better and better. It's definitely a surface I really enjoy playing on."

Australia's fifth seed Alex de Minaur also bowed out of the tournament after a 6-4 6-2 loss to Jiri Lehecka while Alexei Popyrin beat Aleksandar Vukic 6-2 6-7(9) 7-6(3) in an all-Australian battle.

American sixth seed Ben Shelton, who had reached the semi-finals in Stuttgart last week, was also knocked out in a 7-6(5) 7-6(4) loss to French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech.

Sinner through in Halle to set up clash with former champion Bublik

Top seed Jannik Sinner beat local hope Yannick Hanfmann 7-5 6-3 to move into the last 16 at the Halle Open on Tuesday as the world number one looks to defend the only grasscourt title he has won in his career.

In his first match since the epic Roland Garros final where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a contest that lasted 5-1/2 hours, Sinner returned to winning ways as he got the better of Hanfmann who is ranked 138 in the world.

"I'm very happy. He is a great server and a great baseliner, so breaking him is very difficult on this surface," Sinner said.

"I'm very happy how I handled the tough situations mentally. The first set could have gone into a tiebreak and then anything can happen.

"First matches are never easy on grass, and also second and third matches. So let's see what's coming in the next round. I think tomorrow I have the day off, which is good, because the body feels different on this surface."

Sinner will next face Alexander Bublik, who won the tournament in 2023 and also faced the Italian in the French Open quarter-finals, and the top seed said he can only expect "the unexpected" against the unpredictable Kazakh entertainer.

Earlier, Russian fourth seed Andrey Rublev beat Sebastian Ofner 6-3 6-4 to advance but other top seeds Ugo Humbert and Francisco Cerundolo fell.

Denis Shapovalov knocked out sixth seed Humbert 6-4 4-6 7-6(4) while American Alex Michelsen beat fifth seed Cerundolo 2-6 7-5 6-4.

Shapovalov's Canadian compatriot Felix Auger-Aliassime also advanced but not before he was taken the distance by Laslo Djere in a 6-3 6-7(6) 6-1 victory.