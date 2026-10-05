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Alcaraz survives Munar scare to reach Tokyo final

October 05, 2026 16:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has powered through to the Japan Open final, marking a triumphant return from a wrist injury and showcasing his formidable form on the court.

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his semi final match against Spain's Jaume Munar. Photograph: Manami Yamada/Reuters

Key Points

  • Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jaume Munar 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the Japan Open final.
  • This marks Alcaraz's first singles final since returning from a wrist injury sustained after winning the Australian Open.
  • Alcaraz showed resilience, overcoming early service wobbles and a lost first set to dominate the match.
  • He will face either Jiri Lehecka or Valentin Vacherot in the final.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame early wobbles on his serve to outclass fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 and reach the Japan Open final on Monday, taking a step towards his first singles title after his comeback from a wrist injury.

Alcaraz's Triumphant Return From Injury

Alcaraz completed the career Grand Slam by capturing the Australian Open title in February but sustained the injury two months later, and he only returned at the US Open, where a quarter-final run hinted at a swift return to form.

 

The 23-year-old, who moved through the gears during Team Europe's triumphant Laver Cup campaign last month, was cruising against Munar in Tokyo at 5-4 before gifting the opening set to his opponent with two shaky service games.

After a sluggish start to the next set, Alcaraz raised his level to force a decider and the seven-times major champion wore Munar down with stunning shot-making to set up a title clash with either Jiri Lehecka or Valentin Vacherot on Tuesday.

Source: REUTERS
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