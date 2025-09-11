HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Alcaraz Shocks Fans with Blonde Makeover



September 11, 2025 18:55 IST

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz shows off his new blonde look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Carlos Alcaraz/Instagram
 

Carlos Alcaraz's bold new blonde hairstyle is making as many headlines as his US Open 2025 triumph.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking after defeating Jannik Sinner, unveiled the striking look shortly after lifting his sixth Grand Slam title.

Alcaraz's barber Victor Martinez shared the transformation on Instagram with the caption, 'Back to No. 1 again and a new look. Carlos we're crazy'.

The flashy style perfectly matches his fearless persona, both on and off the court.

Carlos Alcaraz

The blonde makeover comes after a summer mishap, when Alcaraz's elder brother Alvaro, accidentally buzzed the champ's hair before the US Open.

The unintended haircut drew playful jabs -- Frances Tiafoe famously called it 'horrendous', but Alcaraz embraced the change and turned it into a bold statement.

