Alcaraz, Sabalenka get top billing at Australian Open

Alcaraz, Sabalenka get top billing at Australian Open

January 14, 2026 12:59 IST

Carlos Alcaraz is chasing his maiden title at Melbourne Park

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz greets Aryna Sabalenka on Tuesday. Alcaraz is chasing his maiden title at Melbourne Park. Photograph: Aus Open/Instagram

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were officially named top seed for the Australian Open, it was announced on Wednesday.

Two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner was seeded second, with Alexander Zverev third and 10-time champion Novak Djokovic fourth.

Seeded sixth is Alex de Minaur, making him the highest-seeded Australian in AO men’s singles in 20 years, while marking his third straight year as a top-10 seed, Australian Open tweeted.

Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are the top three seeds in the women's draw for the second consecutive year.

 

Defending champion Madison Keys is seeded ninth.

The Australian Open draw will be annouced on Thursday.

The opening Grand Slam of the year begins at Melbourne Park on Sunday.

Men's Singles Seedings (TOP-10)

1. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain

2. Jannik Sinner, Italy

3. Alexander Zverev, Germany

4. Novak Djokovic, Serbia

5. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy

6. Alex de Minaur, Australia

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada

8. Ben Shelton, United States

9. Taylor Fritz, United States

10. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan

Women's Singles Seedings (TOP-10)

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek, Poland

3. Coco Gauff, United States

4. Amanda Anisimova, United States

5. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan

6. Jessica Pegula, United States

7. Jasmine Paolini, Italy

8. Mirra Andreeva

9. Madison Keys, United States

10. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland

