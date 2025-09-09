Alcaraz, Sabalenka Are 'Twins'!

Both US Open champions share a fun connection off the court: They were born on the same day, May 5.

IMAGE: Two Winners, One Birthday! Photograph and video: Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram

A birthday, a trophy, and a viral moment -- tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka turned coincidence into celebration at the 2025 US Open.

Both champions not only showcased their world-class skills on the court but also shared a fun connection off it: They were born on the same day, May 5, and both lifted the US Open trophy this year.

The pair marked the rare alignment of fate with a playful Instagram Reel that quickly captured the hearts of fans around the world.

The pair teamed up for a playful Instagram Reel, dancing with their trophies to Muni Long's viral track Made for Me with the caption, 'Twin, where have you been?'

Aryna posted the video with the message, 'Birthday twin and US Open trophy twin. May 5th must be a really lucky birthday to have...'

Fans quickly fell in love with the reel, flooding the comments with praise, calling the video 'amazing' and celebrating the champions' camaraderie.

The wins mark significant milestones for both players. Alcaraz reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings for the first time in two years, overtaking Jannik Sinner.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka defeated Amanda Anisimova to become the first woman to successfully defend the US Open title since Serena Williams' three-peat from 2012 to 2014.

With their shared birthday and synchronised triumphs, the duo has given fans a moment to cherish -- and proof that May 5 might just be a date worth celebrating.