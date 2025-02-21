HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Alcaraz rues lapse that let Lehecka off the hook

Alcaraz rues lapse that let Lehecka off the hook

2 Minutes Read
Share:

February 21, 2025 11:53 IST

Carlos Alcaraz waves to the crowd following his shock defeat to the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz waves to the crowd following his shock defeat to the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

World number three Carlos Alcaraz was left ruing a mistake that let Jiri Lehecka off the hook in the third set and allowed the Czech to fight back and claim a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory in the Qatar Open quarter-finals on Thursday.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz led 4-2 in the deciding set and was 40-30 up on Lehecka's serve when the top seed hit the net on a return to give his unseeded opponent the chance to hold.

 

Lehecka went on to win every remaining game and clinch his first victory over a top-three player.

“It was about one point. I think that's what makes tennis really difficult. One point makes a difference," Spaniard Alcaraz told reporters after his second loss of the year.

"At 4-2 break point, it was just a few centimetres down in the net, so it could turn the match completely. But then 4-3, he started playing great tennis.

"Probably I could have done a bit better from 4-3, but his game was incredible. He was returning pretty well, really aggressively, no mistakes, or almost no mistakes, so that's what I have to learn."

Jiri Lehecka celebrates victory over Carlos Alcaraz.

IMAGE: Jiri Lehecka celebrates victory over Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

Alcaraz, who won Wimbledon and the French Open last year, said there was little he could have done differently to win the match.

"Next time, I just have to keep going when I am up in the match, with serves. But in my mind, I don't know what I could have done better, and I give credit to him," Alcaraz added.

Former Australian Open quarter-finalist Lehecka was elated after the win.

"For me to win a match like that against a player like this is a super big achievement. I believed in myself and knew I had the level to produce this kind of tennis," he said.

Lehecka faces Briton Jack Draper in the semi-finals on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Want To See Sachin Bat Again?
Want To See Sachin Bat Again?
Chahal, Dhanashree Finalise Divorce?
Chahal, Dhanashree Finalise Divorce?
India Vs Pakistan: A Rivalry in Numbers
India Vs Pakistan: A Rivalry in Numbers
Europa: Dybala sends Roma through; Galatasaray exit
Europa: Dybala sends Roma through; Galatasaray exit
'I just go for wickets, don't care about ...'
'I just go for wickets, don't care about ...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gill's Record-Breaking Run!

webstory image 2

Goan Prawn Balchao: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Get Streetwise: 10 Most Gorgeous Avenues In The World

VIDEOS

Watch: Woman in agony halts Rahul Gandhi's 'Samosa' break1:36

Watch: Woman in agony halts Rahul Gandhi's 'Samosa' break

Lahaul-Spitiâ s stunning visuals please tourists after fresh snowfall1:19

Lahaul-Spitiâ s stunning visuals please tourists...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends Yamuna aarti at Vasudev Ghat3:39

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends Yamuna aarti at Vasudev Ghat

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD