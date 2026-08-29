Alcaraz reveals toughest part of 5-month injury layoff

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz reveals the significant mental challenges and "intrusive thoughts" he battled during his five-month wrist injury layoff, as he prepares for his U.S. Open title defence.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the press conference. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Key Points Carlos Alcaraz faced "intrusive thoughts" and mental struggles during his five-month wrist injury layoff.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion missed major tournaments including the French Open and Wimbledon due to the injury.

Alcaraz is making his competitive return at the U.S. Open, where he is the defending champion.

His main rival, Jannik Sinner, has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to a persistent knee injury.

Alcaraz aims to defend his U.S. Open title despite limited match practice.

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz said "intrusive thoughts" about the timing of his return were the toughest part of a wrist injury layoff that sidelined him for nearly five months ahead of his U.S. Open title defence.

The 23-year-old Spaniard, who became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam when he claimed his seventh major title at this year's Australian Open, returns to Flushing Meadows with limited match practice but familiar expectations as he chases a third title in New York.

Alcaraz missed most of the clay season and was also forced to sit out the French Open, Wimbledon and the North American hardcourt swing due to the injury. He made his competitive return earlier this week in the U.S. Open mixed doubles alongside 23-times singles Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

Alcaraz's Mental Battle During Recovery

"The first month was kind of difficult for me because I couldn't do anything with my right arm. It was tough," Alcaraz told reporters on Friday.

"But at the same time, I enjoyed my time with family, friends and staying at home.

"But once I started to practice a little bit, that I didn't know when I'm going to start, that thoughts are really difficult to deal with, because I don't know if I'm going to be ready for Cincinnati, for U.S. Open, or I'm going to miss the whole American swing.

"But finally, here we are. My goal was try to be healthy as soon as possible and try not to miss more competitions. So I would say that intrusive thoughts were the most difficult things to deal with in this process."

US Open Draw And Rival's Absence

The second seed opens his campaign against Russia's Roman Safiullin, ranked 98th in the world, and could face either Arthur Fils or Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals before a potential semi-final clash with 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Frances Tiafoe or Brandon Nakashima.

The tournament will also be missing world number one Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz's biggest rival, after the 25-year-old Italian withdrew with a persistent right knee injury.

"We are not going to see each other for about six months or seven months now. So it's kind of a weird situation," Alcaraz said. "I just wish him all the best. Hopefully a really great recovery and see him back on court at his best once again..."

The U.S. Open men's and women's singles main draws get under way on Sunday.