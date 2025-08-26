HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Alcaraz Reveals Secret Behind US Open Buzz Cut

Alcaraz Reveals Secret Behind US Open Buzz Cut

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 26, 2025 14:37 IST

x

'Suddenly just my brother just -- he misunderstood with the machine. He just cut it. Then, the only way to fix it was just to shave it off.'

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz's buzz cut was the talk of Flushing Meadows on the second day of the US Open on Monday. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz has revealed the new cropped hairstyle he is sporting at the US Open was the result of his brother mishandling the clippers when he wanted a quick trim before the tournament.

The buzz cut was the talk of Flushing Meadows on the second day of the championships on Monday as the second-seeded Spaniard dismantled Reilly Opelka 6-4 7-5 6-4 to ease into the second round.

"I felt like my hair was really long already, and before the tournament I just really wanted to get a haircut," the 22-year-old told reporters.

"Suddenly just my brother just -- he misunderstood with the machine. He just cut it. Then, the only way to fix it was just to shave it off. To be honest, it's not that bad, I guess."

Alcaraz flew his barber Victor Martinez from Spain to Paris earlier this year to give him a more fashionable fade cut midway through the French Open but said New York was too far for a similar intervention.

The new style had divided opinion, the French Open champion added.

"Some people like it, some people don't like it," he said.

"To be honest, I'm just laughing about the reaction of the people. It is what it is. I can't do anything else right now, so I'm just laughing about everything they are saying about my haircut."

Alcaraz said he was unsure if his new streamlined style made him faster on court but said it would all be academic in a few days given how fast his hair grew.

"Every time that I get a haircut, in two or three days it's gone," he said.

"In three days you're going to see another hair(style)."

 

Among those critical of the new trim was American world number 17 Frances Tiafoe, who, despite sporting a close-cropped style himself, described Alcaraz's new haircut as "horrendous".

"Frances is lying. Frances is lying," laughed Alcaraz. "No, come on? He showed up here saying that it is terrible?

"I know he's lying. I know he likes the haircut. He likes it. He told me."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Like Alcaraz's New Look?
Like Alcaraz's New Look?
Petra Kvitova bids tearful goodbye after US Open loss
Petra Kvitova bids tearful goodbye after US Open loss
Medvedev needs professional help, says Becker
Medvedev needs professional help, says Becker
PT Usha's Son Vignesh Ties the Knot
PT Usha's Son Vignesh Ties the Knot
PIX: Alcaraz charges into US Open second round
PIX: Alcaraz charges into US Open second round

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Most Popular Names For Boys In India

webstory image 2

10 Cross-Cultural Love Stories On OTT

webstory image 3

Srinagar's Splendid 8

VIDEOS

President Murmu meets Fijian PM Sitiveni Rabuka at Rashtrapati Bhavan0:48

President Murmu meets Fijian PM Sitiveni Rabuka at...

Aerial view of the stockyard of Maruti Suzuki in Gujarat0:45

Aerial view of the stockyard of Maruti Suzuki in Gujarat

Devotees take a holy dip in sacred Saryu River on occassion of Hartalika Teej 2:53

Devotees take a holy dip in sacred Saryu River on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV