News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Alcaraz ready for Grand Slam defence at Wimbledon

Alcaraz ready for Grand Slam defence at Wimbledon

June 26, 2024 16:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz in action during his match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in London. Photograph: Paul Childs / Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz propelled himself into the Grand Slam all-surface elite following his triumph at Roland Garros and will arrive at Wimbledon hoping to further cement his place in the big league by successfully defending a major title for the first time.

The 21-year-old overcame a forearm issue to bag his first French Open title, emulating greats including Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi with major wins on clay, hard and grass courts.

Alcaraz's triumph on the Parisian red dirt was the third Grand Slam trophy of his young career and followed the Spanish world number three's breakthrough title at the 2022 U.S. Open and epic Wimbledon victory 12 months ago.

The latter success stood out for the way Alcaraz quickly adapted to his least familiar surface by winning back-to-back titles after arriving for the 2023 British grasscourt season with only a handful of tour-level match wins on grass.

 

"I have more matches in my bank on grass and with the great run I had last year at Queen's Club and Wimbledon, I know a bit on how to play and understand the game on grass," said Alcaraz, who beat Djokovic in five sets in last year's Wimbledon final.

"I'm more mature playing on this surface. The first practice I've done here, my movement wasn't as good as last year but it's a slow process. I have to be really focused in every practice and every match."

Blessed with a forehand cannon and an all-action style that can often overwhelm the best in the game, the flamboyant Alcaraz will be one of the favourites at the All England Club despite his Queen's Club title defence ending prematurely last week.

Competing without coach Juan Carlos Ferrero in his corner, Alcaraz was beaten in straight sets by inspired home favourite Jack Draper in the round of 16 but he vowed to return stronger at the manicured lawns of Wimbledon on July 1.

"It's tough to deal with losses, but I think it's part of our lives," said Alcaraz, who has a 17-3 record on grass. After losses, you have to take the positive things and of course the negative things to improve for the next tournament. Right now I'm hungry just to be better."

"I'm really excited to start Wimbledon. I really want to win every title and Wimbledon is even more special. I have time, and I'm excited to start the first match on Centre Court."he concluded.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
India seek revenge; England look to defend T20 crown
India seek revenge; England look to defend T20 crown
'England Don't Fear India'
'England Don't Fear India'
Could Gulbadin Be Penalised?
Could Gulbadin Be Penalised?
Why Opposition didn't seek division of Speaker votes
Why Opposition didn't seek division of Speaker votes
Eye on Paris gold: HI mix experience with youth
Eye on Paris gold: HI mix experience with youth
T20 Rankings: Head dethrones SKY; Bumrah soars
T20 Rankings: Head dethrones SKY; Bumrah soars
'I Don't Preach About Keeping Two Wives'
'I Don't Preach About Keeping Two Wives'

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

T20 Rankings: Head dethrones SKY; Bumrah soars

T20 Rankings: Head dethrones SKY; Bumrah soars

'Funniest thing...': Marsh laughs off Naib's cramps

'Funniest thing...': Marsh laughs off Naib's cramps

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances