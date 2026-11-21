Carlos Alcaraz overcame Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(1) after battling back from a set down, extending his winning streak to 13 matches and reaching consecutive ATP Finals championship matches.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his ATP Finals semifinal win over Ben Shelton of the US in Turin on Saturday. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Key Points Carlos Alcaraz rallied from a set down to defeat Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(1), booking his place in the ATP Finals championship match for the second consecutive year.

Shelton made a strong start, but Alcaraz raised his intensity, broke the American in the second set and forced a deciding tie-break despite concerns over his strapped left thigh.

The Spaniard extended his winning streak to 13 matches following titles in Vienna and Paris and will face either Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final.

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz battled back from a set down to beat American Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(1) in their ATP Finals semifinal to charge into Sunday's showcase for the second consecutive year.

Alcaraz, beaten by Shelton in the US Open quarterfinals on the Spaniard's return from a four-month injury break, stretched his winning run to 13 matches after back-to-back titles in Vienna and Paris.

He will now face either world number one Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who face each other later on Saturday in the other semifinal.

Shelton Draws First Blood

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz will take on either Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Shelton, making his second consecutive appearance in the season finale, grabbed an early break to race to a 3-0 lead.

Alcaraz, whose fitness had come under scrutiny after he left the court with heavy strapping on his left leg following ​Wednesday's win over Medvedev, had his thigh wrapped heavily against Shelton.

Alcaraz Fights Back, Forces Deciding Set

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz shakes hands with Ben Shelton after the match. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

He upped his game and started moving the American around more, engaging him in longer rallies.

He earned two break points at 4-2 but could not convert either of them with Shelton's booming serve getting him out of trouble.

The world number four fired a second-serve ace on his first set point to take the lead in the match but Alcaraz kept at it and got his well-deserved break to move 5-3 up before serving out the second set.

The pair traded blows in the third set, refusing to yield serve, and took it to a tiebreak where Alcaraz cruised through, sealing the win with a return winner.