Alcaraz finds his rhythm after serve wobbles to overcome Michelsen in Tokyo

Carlos Alcaraz overcame early struggles with his tweaked serve and tricky Tokyo conditions to beat Alex Michelsen in three sets and keep his Japan Open title defence alive.

IMAGE: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz battled past Alex Michelsen to launch his Japan Open campaign on a positive note, in Tokyo on Thursday. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Key Points Carlos Alcaraz beat Alex Michelsen in three sets to begin his Japan Open title defence with a win.

Alcaraz admitted Tokyo’s rain-hit preparation and slower outdoor conditions made adjusting to his new serve more difficult.

The Spaniard dominated the deciding set after Michelsen levelled the match, setting up a second-round clash with Matteo Arnaldi.

Tokyo saw several seeded players exit early, with Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Tommy Paul and Holger Rune all losing.

Carlos Alcaraz shrugged off minor wobbles on his retooled serve to dismantle unseeded American Alex Michelsen 7-6(1) 4-6 6-1 and keep his Japan Open title defence on track while several leading players made first-round exits in Tokyo on Thursday.

Spaniard Adjusts to Tricky Conditions

Alcaraz saved three set points before clinching a see-sawing opening set with a strong display in the tiebreak but continued to experiment with his new sped-up service motion and was broken twice early in the next set.

The 23-year-old Spaniard, who had shown glimpses of his best form en route to the US Open quarter-finals last month after his long injury layoff, recovered to move ahead but a double fault in the seventh game handed Michelsen a route back.

Michelsen capitalised and kept his composure in a tense finish to the second set where a fortunate netcord winner left Alcaraz stranded at the baseline and helped the 22-year-old American force a decider.

Alcaraz, who led Team Europe to a Laver Cup triumph over Team World on indoor courts in London last weekend, said the relentless rain in Tokyo limited his practice.

"It was a different feeling. The ball comes bigger. The court performs a little bit slower than the indoor courts for sure, so it was freaky to adjust to that," Alcaraz said.

"It was a little bit frustrating, not being able to play my game, my style, and play aggressive ... it was difficult but I'm really happy to accept and understand how I had to play and to get the win at the end.

"It was really important to have this feeling for the next round, to know what I have to do for the next matches."

Alcaraz Finds Another Gear

A couple of breathtaking points gave Alcaraz a 2-0 lead in the final set and the seven-times Grand Slam champion used the launch pad to close out a comfortable victory on a day of big upsets in the ATP 500 tournament.

The top seed's win came after third seed Taylor Fritz fell to qualifier Jaume Munar 6-7(7) 6-4 6-3, sixth seed Casper Ruud lost to Luciano Darderi 7-6(3) 6-3 and seventh seed Tommy Paul suffered a 6-1 6-2 defeat by Alejandro Tabilo.

Holger Rune, the former world number four who is stepping up his comeback from an Achilles injury, also crashed out in a 6-3 6-1 loss to Kyrian Jacquet.

Alcaraz plays Italian Matteo Arnaldi next.