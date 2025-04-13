HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Alcaraz fights back to win maiden Monte Carlo Masters

April 13, 2025 18:27 IST

IMAGE: Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz poses with the trophy after beating Italian Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz overcame a slow start to beat Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday, clinching his first title at the prestigious clay-court event and gaining momentum ahead of next month’s French Open.

The Spaniard dropped his opening two service games and struggled to find his range early on, particularly on his usually reliable forehand, as Musetti took full advantage to claim the first set.

But Alcaraz responded with a dominant display in the second, winning five straight games to take control of the match.

 

His physical power and improved shot selection proved too much for the Italian world number 16, who was seeking his first Masters 1000 title.

Alcaraz broke in the first and third games of the deciding set, maintaining his grip on the contest to seal victory in the first major European clay-court event of the season.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
