Alcaraz eyes Calendar-year Slam

Carlos Alcaraz says winning all four Grand Slams at 22 has only fuelled his hunger, but the world No. 1 insists he won’t chase a calendar Slam, choosing instead to take the majors one at a time.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz plans to take the season “one tournament at a time”, starting with the French Open. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz said capturing all four Grand Slam titles at 22 had not diminished his desire and while plenty remains on his to‑do list, he will not pile pressure on himself to chase a clean sweep of the majors this year.

The World No 1 became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam by overhauling Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to lift the Australian Open crown on Sunday.

Alcaraz will look to return to the finals of the other majors this year.

The Spaniard beat Jannik Sinner in an epic French Open final last year to defend his title, before surrendering his Wimbledon crown to the Italian and capping their trilogy of major meetings by unseating him at the US Open for a sixth Grand Slam trophy.

"It's going to be a big challenge," Alcaraz told reporters when asked about gunning for all four Grand Slam titles in the same year.

"Those are big words, to be honest. I just want it to be one at a time. Right now, the next one is the French Open and I have great memories of that tournament. I feel really special every time that I go there.

Alcaraz had emotional roller-coaster in pre-season

"I don't want to put myself in a really pressure position to have to do it, but it's going to be great. Right now I'll try to be ready, to work hard, to just recover and practice well to play a good tournament in the next Grand Slam."

Alcaraz said he had plenty of motivation for the rest of a year that has begun superbly after an emotional roller-coaster in pre-season, during which he split with long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

"There are some tournaments that I really want to win at least once. A few Masters 1000s. I just really want to complete all the Masters 1000," Alcaraz said.

"Obviously the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup are goals as well. I really want to achieve that for Spain. I've set up some other goals for the season and I'll try to be ready for, or to try to get those goals."

Joining the greats

Alcaraz joined Don Budge, Fred Perry, Roy Emerson, Rod Laver, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic as only the ninth man to win all four Grand Slams. He was younger than Budge by 91 days and considerably younger than Nadal who was 24 and three months, Federer almost 28 and Djokovic 29.

"I'm going to say tennis really beautiful but the bad part of tennis is we have tournaments week after week after week and sometimes you don't realize what you've been doing lately," he said. "Because once you finish a tournament, you've got to be prepared and your mind is about going to the next tournament.

"What I've learned this year is to appreciate and enjoy every single second of the moment you're living. Not only lifting the trophies but playing tournaments, playing tennis, getting victories, getting losses. Whatever it is, just enjoy and appreciate the life you're living."

While Alcaraz has acknowledged the 38-year-old Djokovic as an inspiration, he's not sure he will be as durable.

"You know, let's see how long I will be playing. Hopefully being in such a great shape at 38, competing and challenging the young players, and playing finals of grand slams."