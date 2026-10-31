Alcaraz extends ATP 500 winning run to 25, knocks out Medvedev to reach Vienna final

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 7-6(2) to reach his maiden Vienna Open final, extending his ATP 500 winning streak to 25 matches and ending Medvedev's seven-match run.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning the Vienna Open semifinal against Russia's Daniil Medvedev on Saturday. Photograph: Lisa Leutner/Reuters

Key Points Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 7-6(2) to reach his maiden Vienna Open final and 37th tour-level final.

The Spaniard extended his winning streak at ATP 500 events to 25 matches while ending Medvedev's seven-match unbeaten run.

Alcaraz, who avenged his Indian Wells semifinal defeat, will face Alexander Zverev or Alex de Minaur in Sunday's final.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 7-6(2) on Saturday to reach the Vienna Open final for the first time, continuing his strong finish to the season.

The Spaniard reached the 37th tour-level final of his career and his fifth final of the year, while also recording his 25th straight ATP 500 tour victory.

Alcaraz took the opening set after Medvedev double-faulted to give him set point, but the Russian responded strongly in the second and held firm to force a tiebreak.

Alcaraz Ends Medvedev's Seven-Match Run

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz in action against Daniil Medvedev. Photograph: Lisa Leutner/Reuters

With neither player able to gain a decisive advantage, Alcaraz produced a barrage of powerful groundstrokes in the breaker to seal victory in 96 minutes.

The result gave the second-seeded Spaniard a measure of revenge after Medvedev handed him his first defeat of the season in the Indian Wells semifinals in March, while also ending the Russian's seven-match winning streak.

Both players are among the four men who have already qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals next month.

Alcaraz will face either top seed Alexander Zverev or Australia's Alex de Minaur in Sunday's final.