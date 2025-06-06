HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Alcaraz enters French Open final after ailing Musetti retires

Alcaraz enters French Open final after ailing Musetti retires

June 06, 2025 21:46 IST

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz hugs Lorenzo Musetti after the Italian was forced to retire from the semi-finals with injury, in Paris, on Friday. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached back-to-back French Open finals after Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti retired with injury while trailing 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-0, 2-0 on Friday.

Alcaraz, who is attempting to become only the third man to retain his Roland Garros title this century after Rafael Nadal and Gustavo Kuerten, will face either world number one Jannik Sinner or 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final.

"It's never great to go through like this," Alcaraz said, before hailing Musetti's achievement of reaching at least the semi-finals of all four elite claycourt events this year.

"He's a great player, he has had an incredible claycourt season ... I wish him a speedy recovery and I'm sure we'll be enjoying his tennis pretty soon."

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz is attempting to become only the third man to retain his French Open title this century after Rafael Nadal and Gustavo Kuerten. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Musetti twice denied Alcaraz the chance to break in the opening nine games before the 23-year-old suddenly dialled up the intensity and snatched the opening set when his Spanish opponent produced errors in a poor service game.

A frustrated Alcaraz kicked his bench during the second set but finally found a way through Musetti's dogged defence to draw level after a tiebreak and then produced a dazzling display of power and precision to dish out a bagel in the third set.

Musetti, who appeared to be hampered by a left thigh issue midway through the third set, threw in the towel after two games in the fourth.

"The first two sets were tough. I had chances to be up in the match but couldn't make the most of them," Alcaraz added.

"When I won the second set, I was relieved and I knew that I needed to be aggressive and be myself. I was calmer. I could see clearer and I could play great tennis at the start of the third.

"I'm feeling great physically. It's been three intense weeks but I have one more step to take. I'm playing great tennis and I have great confidence. I've been doing great things in this tournament and now is the time to give 100% in the final."

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point during the semi-final. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

>Alcaraz said he would tune into the second semi-final on Court Philippe Chatrier to study his potential opponents.

 

"I'm not going to miss tonight's match, it's one of the best we can have right now, Sinner against Djokovic," he said.

"I'm going to watch it and enjoy it and take tactics from the match."

Source: REUTERS
