HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Alcaraz drops set to Italian qualifier Nardi in Doha

Alcaraz drops set to Italian qualifier Nardi in Doha

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2025 10:03 IST

x

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his Qatar Open Round of 16 match against Italy's Luca Nardi at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his Qatar Open Round of 16 match against Italy's Luca Nardi, at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, on Wednesday. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz withstood a charge from qualifier Luca Nardi for a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 victory in the second round of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha on Wednesday. 

The Spaniard, ranked No. 3 in the world, converted 5 of 11 break-point opportunities, to 2 of 5 for Italy's Nardi, who had five double faults.

Alcaraz won the opening set and was up 4-1 in the second when Nardi, ranked No. 85, roared back to force a third set.

Alcaraz, winner of 12 straight matches at ATP 500 events, next faces Czech Jiri Lehecka, who ousted Hungary's Fabian Marozsan 6-4, 6-2.

Second-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia, fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia, fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia and eighth-seeded Jack Draper of Great Britain all won matches in straight sets.

Italy's Matteo Berrettini eliminated the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 6-4, and Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced by walkover of Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic, who withdrew due to a right leg injury.

Zverev extended by Shevchenko at Rio Open

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany survived a stiff second-round test in Rio de Janeiro, edging Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko 7-6(1), 7-6(6).

An 18-point opening game set the tone for the tight match, which lasted 2 hours, 28 minutes despite concluding in straight sets.

Shevchenko led 6-4 in the second-set tie-breaker, but Zverev won the next four points -- two of them set points for Shevchenko -- to wrap up the match.

Fifth-seeded Sebastian Baez of Argentina, the defending champion, pulled off a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory over countryman Mariano Navone.

Another Argentine, Francisco Comesana, saved a match point in the third-set tie-breaker and upset sixth-seeded Nicolas Jarry of Chile 7-6(4), 6-7 (1), 7-6 (6).

In the last match of the night, Brazil's Thiago Monteiro faced Taiwan's Chun-Hsin Tseng.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Mbappe 'trick' sinks Man City; Real Madrid through
PIX: Mbappe 'trick' sinks Man City; Real Madrid through
'Mumbai Cricket Was His Life'
'Mumbai Cricket Was His Life'
EPL: Liverpool held by Villa but go eight points clear
EPL: Liverpool held by Villa but go eight points clear
'Mbappe can reach Cristiano Ronaldo's level'
'Mbappe can reach Cristiano Ronaldo's level'
PIX: How Kiwis dominated Pakistan in Karachi
PIX: How Kiwis dominated Pakistan in Karachi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

webstory image 2

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate

webstory image 3

7 Warning Signs Of Kidney Disease

VIDEOS

Putin praises Trump for 'restraint' towards EU leaders1:24

Putin praises Trump for 'restraint' towards EU leaders

Trump's BIG hint reveals US interference in India elections6:40

Trump's BIG hint reveals US interference in India elections

Priyanka Chopra hides Malti's face from paps0:49

Priyanka Chopra hides Malti's face from paps

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD