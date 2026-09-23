Alcaraz demands answers over Zverev's US Open brain-fade

Alexander Zverev hilariously admitted to Carlos Alcaraz that he felt zero pressure and mistakenly thought the score was 4-1 while serving for his US Open championship victory.

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev celebrates with the US Open trophy at Flushing Meadows, New York, on September 14, 2026. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Alexander Zverev admitted to having a complete mental blank and mistakenly thinking the score was 4-1 rather than serving for the US Open title against Ben Shelton.

Watching from home, Carlos Alcaraz was left completely bewildered and perplexed by Zverev's bizarre behavior at the baseline after winning championship point.

Team Europe, captained by Yannick Noah, is looking to reclaim the trophy from Team World at this weekend's event in London.

The upcoming three-day tournament features top tennis stars including Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, and Rafael Jodar.

Alexander Zverev has revealed to rival Carlos Alcaraz what was going through his head as he served for the US Open title in New York earlier this month — absolutely nothing.

Zverev secured his first title at Flushing Meadows with a four-set victory over Ben Shelton but returned to the baseline as if to prepare for another game after his American opponent hit long on championship point.

Carlos Alcaraz's Confusion at Home

"I thought it was 4-1," Zverev said after Alcaraz quizzed him about the moment as the Team Europe teammates prepared for the Laver Cup on Tuesday.

"If it were 5-2, I'd have been so nervous, for sure.

"There was completely nothing in my head. This is what helps, you know? When you're stupid, it helps," Zverev added with a laugh.

Alcaraz, who exited in the quarterfinals, said he could not understand what was going on.

"I was watching at home and I was like, 'what the heck?," said the Spaniard.

Team Europe Gear Up for Battle in London

Team Europe, captained by Yannick Noah, are attempting to reclaim the Laver Cup after last year's defeat by Team World in San Francisco.

The three-day event begins on Friday in London and will also feature Casper Ruud, Flavio Cobolli, Jakub Mensik and Rafael Jodar for the Europeans.

Andre Agassi's Team World features Taylor Fritz, Learner Tien, Brandon Nakashima, Alex de Minaur, Alexander Bublik and Francisco Cerundolo.