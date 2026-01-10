HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Alcaraz beats Sinner in perfect Aus Open warm-up

Alcaraz beats Sinner in perfect Aus Open warm-up

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 10, 2026 18:01 IST

x

Alcaraz

IMAGE: World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will be chasing a career Grand Slam at the Australian Open starting on January 18. Photograph: Kim Soo-Hyeon/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz beat his great rival Jannik Sinner 7-5, 7-6(8) to win their Hyundai Card Super Match exhibition event in Incheon, South Korea, on Saturday that marked the start of the season for the world's top two men's tennis players.

There was little to separate the two during the entertaining clash, with world number one Alcaraz squeaking ahead towards the end of both sets to clinch the win.

"We all need the support from the fans. So having the support and feeling the love from the people was necessary for me to perform my best and play great tennis like I did today," Alcaraz said.

In their press conference on Friday, Sinner said the match would not be a true indicator of their levels heading into the new season and that both players would focus on entertaining spectators.

It was a promise they lived up to, as the largely light-hearted hit-around unsurprisingly lacked the intensity that has characterised their previous meetings on the sport's biggest stages.

The pair mixed up their game with an array of trick shots and engaged in a number of memorable rallies to keep fans at the Inspire Arena on the edge of their seats, with Sinner allowing a child in the stands to play a point for him in the second set.

It was an entertaining display from both players, who are no strangers to putting on a show at exhibition events.

 

Sinner and Alcaraz competed in the Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament in Riyadh in 2024 and 2025, with the Italian winning in the final on both occasions.

Alcaraz has defended his decision to play in such lucrative events despite previously saying he would consider skipping ATP Tour events to prioritise his health in a crowded schedule, saying they provide relief from the grind of the tour.

The Spaniard has also admitted there are considerable financial incentives to playing exhibition events, saying last year the prize money on offer was a motivation for playing in the Six Kings Slam.

With the exhibition match wrapped up, the serious business starts for Sinner and Alcaraz, who will now shift their attention to the Australian Open.

The two have much at stake in the season's opening Grand Slam, which begins at Melbourne Park on January 18, with Sinner looking to win a third straight Australian Open title and Alcaraz chasing a career Grand Slam.

"It was an entertaining match, that's why we came here and obviously now the main goal is in Australia," Sinner said.

"At the end of the day, exhibition matches are different, you are a bit more relaxed and also entertaining the crowd a little bit more with different shots and different actions on court."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bencic leads Switzerland into United Cup final
Bencic leads Switzerland into United Cup final
ITF to review wildcard process
ITF to review wildcard process
Kyrgios won't play singles at Australian Open
Kyrgios won't play singles at Australian Open
20 Double Faults: 'Worst Ever' Tennis Debut Goes Viral
20 Double Faults: 'Worst Ever' Tennis Debut Goes Viral
Why Swiatek chose not to watch 'Battle of the Sexes'
Why Swiatek chose not to watch 'Battle of the Sexes'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

webstory image 2

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 3

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

VIDEOS

Security Forces Launch Search Operation in Samba After Suspicious Movement0:57

Security Forces Launch Search Operation in Samba After...

Watch: Foreign devotees chant 'Om Namah Shivay' at Magh Mela in Prayagraj0:37

Watch: Foreign devotees chant 'Om Namah Shivay' at Magh...

Alia Bhatt's Graceful Look Captures Attention0:54

Alia Bhatt's Graceful Look Captures Attention

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO