PIX: Alcaraz beats cramps, Zverev to reach Aus Open final

In almost five and a half hours of scintillating tennis, the third longest match ever at the Australian Open, the Spaniard won the controversy-riddled thriller.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point during his semi final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia on Friday. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz battled through a leg issue, that appeared to be cramps, to beat Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5 to reach the Australian Open final on Friday, the Spaniard somehow managing to keep his career Grand Slam bid alive

Key Points World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz outlasts World No 3 Alexander Zverev in five-set epic.

Alcaraz came back from 3-5 down in the 5th set to pocket the match.

It will be a first Australian Open final appearance for Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz will meet the winner of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, who play in the late semi-final at Rod Laver Arena.

Third longest-match ever at Aus Open

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his semi final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

In almost five and a half hours of scintillating tennis, the third longest match ever at the Australian Open, the Spaniard won the controversy-riddled thriller.

The 22-year-old was barely able to move after experiencing a problem midway through the third set, which he lost in a tiebreak, and he relied on his sublime ball-striking and placement to land winners and prolong the contest.

Alcaraz continued to battle away, seeing off Zverev in the decider and will aim to recover for a meeting with either Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner in Sunday's title clash, where a victory will see him complete his set of majors.

Alcaraz dialled up the intensity in the tie-break

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his semi final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

After eight straight holds of serve on a sunbathed Rod Laver Arena, Alcaraz was gifted the opening break when Zverev produced a double fault, and the Spaniard won the next game to love and pocketed the opening set.

Zverev, who appeared unhappy with the tension in his racket strings at the end of the opening stanza, absorbed more pressure to hold in a 10-minute first game of the next and then built up a 5-2 lead as Alcaraz conceded several loose points.

But a backhand bullet helped Alcaraz break back in the ninth game, and the world number one went level in the next, before he dialled up the intensity in the tie-break to double his lead.

The six-times Grand Slam champion then battled to 4-4 in the third set before starting to feel troubled by his right thigh.

Zverev fumes at Alcaraz taking medical timeout

IMAGE: Zverev remonstrates with the chair umpair after briefly protesting Carlos Alcaraz's medical timeout with a match supervisor. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters and Screengrab

Switching between big hitting and drop shots, Alcaraz went up 5-4 before taking a medical timeout, leaving a fuming Zverev to remonstrate with the supervisor that his opponent should not be allowed to receive treatment for cramp under the rules, though it was unclear what the leg issue was.

Alcaraz soldiered on, holding to go up 6-5 and taking a big swig of pickle juice before giving it his all in the ensuing tiebreak, but Zverev showed no mercy and pulled back a set.

With his movement slowly improving, Alcaraz pumped his fists to roaring applause after crucial holds in the fourth set to force another tiebreak, where Zverev stepped up his serving game to ensure a deciding fifth set.

Alcaraz seals epic, first five-setter at Centre Court this year

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his semi final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Third seed Zverev broke for an early lead but Alcaraz began to look like his usual self again as he chased down a drop shot at the net and pulled off a stunning winner at full stretch in the sixth game to give his fans hope.

Alcaraz finally broke in the 10th game as Rod Laver Arena shook, before sealing an epic win in the first five-sets match on centre court this year.