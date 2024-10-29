News
Alcaraz admits: Money motivated my Saudi Arabia trip

October 29, 2024 11:14 IST
'I just play for love or for fun. But you have to be realistic. You have to think that you want to earn money, you know, and that's it'

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE:  Carlos Alcaraz acknowledged the financial aspect played a role as he earned $1.5 million over four days in mid-October. Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz said on Monday the record prize money on offer at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia earlier this month was a motivation for playing in the tournament as the world number two prepares for the Paris Masters.

 

Italian rival Jannik Sinner dismissed earlier claims that he joined the exhibition event for financial rewards, emphasising that he went to Riyadh for the sporting challenge.

However, Alcaraz acknowledged the financial aspect played a role as he earned $1.5 million over four days in mid-October.

"I love playing tennis. You know, most of the time I don't think about the money. I just play for love or for fun. But you have to be realistic. You have to think that you want to earn money, you know, and that's it," Alcaraz told reporters on Monday.

"...in Arabia is the most highest prize money ever in the history, so that was a good motivation, at least for me."

The Spaniard has not experienced much success at the Paris Masters in recent years, with a quarter-final appearance being his best result. Alcaraz captured the French Open and Wimbledon titles this year but said that the season has taken its toll.

"I haven't played good tennis here in this tournament. Probably at the end of the year, I have been tired, or yeah, as I said last year, I had to understand that the season is still going after September," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner poses with the trophy alongside Spain's Carlos Alcaraz after winning the 6 Kings Slam final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

"The calendar is super tight, super demanding, as well. So coming to the last tournament of the year, probably I have been tired the last year, didn't play as well as I wanted, but coming to this year, I think I'm feeling different."

The top seeds begin their campaigns on Tuesday while some matches started earlier on Monday.

Greek 10th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas rallied to beat Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the round of 64, while France's Adrian Mannarino shocked American 11th seed Tommy Paul 6-3, 7-5.

Alcaraz will play Chilean Nicolas Jarry in the round of 32 on Tuesday.

The Paris indoor tournament runs until Nov. 3.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
