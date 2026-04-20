Al-Nassr Crush Al-Wasl 4-0 as Ronaldo Hits 969th Career Goal

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 969th career goal as Al-Nassr thrash Al-Wasl 4-0 to reach the AFC Champions League Two semi-finals, moving closer to the 1000-goal milestone.

IMAGE: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against Al Wasl during their Asian Champions League Two Quarter Final at Zabeel Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Sunday. Photograph: Waleed Zein/Reuters

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 969th career goal, edging closer to the 1000-goal milestone.

Al-Nassr defeated Al-Wasl 4-0 in the AFC Champions League Two quarter-final.

Ronaldo opened the scoring early in the 11th minute with a composed finish.

Al-Nassr showcased strong attacking and defensive balance throughout the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved one step closer to the historic 1000-goal milestone by netting his 969th career goal, leading Al-Nassr to a commanding 4-0 victory over Al-Wasl in the quarter-finals and sealing their place in the AFC Champions League Two semi-finals.

Al-Nassr delivered a dominant performance, combining attacking sharpness with midfield control to overwhelm their opponents.

The breakthrough arrived early, with Ronaldo striking in the 11th minute.

Positioned well inside the box, he calmly converted from close range to give the visitors an immediate advantage and set the tone for the evening.

With momentum firmly on their side, Al-Nassr tightened their grip midway through the first half with two quick goals that effectively put the contest beyond reach. João Felix played a key role, delivering a pinpoint corner that was headed in by Inigo Martinez to double the lead.

Moments later, another dangerous delivery caused confusion in the Al-Wasl defence, allowing Abdulelah Al-Amri to rise highest and make it 3-0.

Ronaldo misses brace; Mane scores 4th goal

Al-Wasl struggled to respond, finding it difficult to break through a well-organised Al-Nassr backline. Their attacking efforts were limited, with only a handful of attempts failing to seriously trouble goalkeeper Bento.

In contrast, Al-Nassr continued to create chances, with Ronaldo going close to adding another before being substituted shortly after the hour mark.

The visitors maintained their dominance after the break, controlling possession and dictating the tempo through Marcelo Brozovic in midfield. Their superiority was evident in both territory and chance creation, as Al-Wasl remained pinned back for long periods.

The rout was completed in the 80th minute when Sadio Mane latched onto a through ball and finished from a tight angle to add a fourth goal.

The emphatic victory not only underlined Al-Nassr's credentials as strong contenders in the competition but also highlighted Ronaldo's enduring influence.

With his 969th career goal, the Portuguese forward continues his remarkable pursuit of the 1000-goal landmark while guiding his team confidently into the semi-finals.