HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Al-Ittihad sack coach Blanc after defeat to Al-Nassr

Al-Ittihad sack coach Blanc after defeat to Al-Nassr

1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 28, 2025 07:27 IST

x

Laurent Blanc

IMAGE: Laurent Blanc took charge of Al-Ittihad in July 2024 and led the team to a domestic double, winning the Saudi league title and King's Cup. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Saudi champions Al-Ittihad have sacked manager Laurent Blanc following Friday's 2-0 defeat to Al-Nassr.

The club's decision to terminate the services of the former France manager and his coaching staff was revealed on X.

"Al-Ittihad announces the termination of its contractual relationship with the first team's head coach Mr Laurent Blanc and his coaching staff," the club said on X, adding they are looking for "new technical staff that matches the club’s ambitions".

 

Blanc took charge of Al-Ittihad in July 2024 and led the team to a domestic double, winning the Saudi league title and King's Cup.

However, Al-Ittihad had a disastrous start to the new season, bowing out of the Saudi Super Cup in the semi-finals following defeat to Al-Nassr. They lost again to the Riyadh-based side in the league on Friday.

They are third in the standings, three points behind leaders Al-Nassr and second placed Al Qadsiah.

Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Shailesh wins India's first gold at Para Worlds
Shailesh wins India's first gold at Para Worlds
EPL: Liverpool stunned; Man United, Chelsea go down
EPL: Liverpool stunned; Man United, Chelsea go down
'Pick your tourneys...' Saina's blunt advice to Sindhu
'Pick your tourneys...' Saina's blunt advice to Sindhu
Seven and counting! India colts clinch SAFF crown
Seven and counting! India colts clinch SAFF crown
Fan of Neeraj, Dutch athlete wins gold at Para Worlds
Fan of Neeraj, Dutch athlete wins gold at Para Worlds

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Soul-Cheering Comfort Foods

webstory image 2

Dev Anand's 10 Finest Films

webstory image 3

How Safe Is Your State's Food?

VIDEOS

PM Modi flags off Amrit Bharat Exp between Berhampur and Udhna1:03

PM Modi flags off Amrit Bharat Exp between Berhampur and...

Avneet Kaur's Killer Look at the Airport!0:53

Avneet Kaur's Killer Look at the Airport!

Leh: Locals throng market after 3 hours of relaxation in curfew3:23

Leh: Locals throng market after 3 hours of relaxation in...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV