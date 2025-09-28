Al-Ittihad sack coach Blanc after defeat to Al-Nassr

IMAGE: Laurent Blanc took charge of Al-Ittihad in July 2024 and led the team to a domestic double, winning the Saudi league title and King's Cup. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Saudi champions Al-Ittihad have sacked manager Laurent Blanc following Friday's 2-0 defeat to Al-Nassr.

The club's decision to terminate the services of the former France manager and his coaching staff was revealed on X.

"Al-Ittihad announces the termination of its contractual relationship with the first team's head coach Mr Laurent Blanc and his coaching staff," the club said on X, adding they are looking for "new technical staff that matches the club’s ambitions".

Blanc took charge of Al-Ittihad in July 2024 and led the team to a domestic double, winning the Saudi league title and King's Cup.

However, Al-Ittihad had a disastrous start to the new season, bowing out of the Saudi Super Cup in the semi-finals following defeat to Al-Nassr. They lost again to the Riyadh-based side in the league on Friday.

They are third in the standings, three points behind leaders Al-Nassr and second placed Al Qadsiah.