Al Fursan takes over Kerala Blasters FC in phased acquisition

UAE-based Al Fursan consortium has announced the significant acquisition of Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC, marking a new era for the popular football team with phased ownership transfer and new management plans.

IMAGE: The acquisition of Kerala Blasters will be completed in phases, with full ownership transferred by the end of the 2026-27 season. Photograph: Kerala Blasters/X

Key Points UAE-based Al Fursan consortium has acquired Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC from Magnum Group.

New management will assume responsibility for the club from the 2026-27 season, with Ashley Westwood appointed as head coach.

Preparations for the new season are already underway, including player identification and recruitment.

The new ownership aims to provide enhanced structure, resources, and support to prepare the football department competitively.

UAE-based sports and sports-tech consortium Al Fursan, led by Sheikh Ahmad bin Faisal Al Qasimi, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC from Magnum Group.

Under a definitive agreement, Al Fursan will acquire 100 percent ownership of the club in phases over eight months, with the process expected to be completed towards the end of the 2026-27 season, subject to applicable regulatory and league requirements.

New Ownership And Management

Kerala Blasters CEO Abhik Chatterjee described the ownership transition as an important moment in the club's history and sought the continued support of its fans.

"Today marks a very important day in the history of the club, as we transition into new ownership. The Al Fursan Group, which is UAE-based, will now take over the club in phases, which will end towards the end of the 26-27 season," Chatterjee told PTI Videos.

Chatterjee also thanked the players, coaches, staff and supporters who had been part of the club's journey under the previous ownership.

"On behalf of the previous owners and shareholders of the club, I would like to convey my thanks to everybody who has been involved in the journey so far, to all the players, all the coaches, all the staff who supported the club, and to all the fans for their support so far," he said.

Future Plans and Preparations

Earlier, while addressing a press conference, Al Fursan officials said the new management would assume responsibility for the club from the 2026-27 season.

Preparations for the new season are already underway, with players and staff identified and shortlisted. Further announcements on player signings are expected shortly.

Ashley Westwood will be the head coach of Kerala Blasters for the 2026-27 season, while the team's pre-season preparations will begin at the FC Madras facility in Mahabalipuram from Wednesday.

"The immediate focus of the new ownership and management is to provide the football department with the structure, resources and support required to prepare competitively for the season ahead," Al Fursan said in a statement.

Chatterjee said the new ownership had exciting plans for the club and urged supporters to continue backing the team.

"A lot of exciting things, I think, are planned for the future, but I'd like to request everybody to get behind the team and support them in what is a new chapter for the football club, and we look forward to everybody's support over the coming days," he said.

Birbal Sports & Entertainment, founded by Jitesh Mehta and Ronak Dalal, facilitated the transaction and will continue to assist the club with player identification and recruitment for the 2026-27 season.

Al Fursan has appointed Ofioh Sporty as the operational partner for Kerala Blasters.