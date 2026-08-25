Akshay Sharma, Manu Gandas Share Lead At Telangana Open

Discover how Akshay Sharma and Manu Gandas took an early lead at the Telangana Open, setting the stage for an exciting golf tournament in Vikarabad.

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Akshay Sharma and Manu Gandas share the lead at the Telangana Open with impressive seven-under 65s.

Both golfers achieved their leading scores in contrasting styles, showcasing diverse strategies on the course.

Vishesh Sharma and Rashid Khan are closely trailing, tied for third place just one shot behind the leaders.

The opening round was suspended due to fading light, with play scheduled to resume on Wednesday morning.

Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma and Gurugram's Manu Gandas carded matching seven-under 65s to share a one-shot lead on the opening day of the Telangana Open here on Tuesday. Paired together, the two experienced campaigners reached the top of the leaderboard in contrasting fashion.

Leaders' Impressive Opening Rounds

Akshay made a flying start with four consecutive birdies from the first through the fourth. A bogey on the par-five fifth briefly halted his momentum, but he responded with four more birdies to complete an impressive opening round. Manu, on the other hand, made two birdies and a bogey on the front-nine and then had a late flourish with an eagle and four birdies on the back-nine.

Chasing Pack And Tournament Status

Hyderabad-based 19-year-old Vishesh Sharma and Delhi's Rashid Khan shared third place at six-under 66, one shot behind the leaders. Vishesh produced a bogey-free round featuring six birdies on his return to competition. He had been sidelined by illness for a couple of weeks after missing the cut at the J&K Open three weeks ago. Rashid put together an eventful 66 featuring an eagle on the par-four third, six birdies and two bogeys. Noida's Lakshya Nagar also kept a clean card, making five birdies in a bogey-free five-under 67 to occupy fifth place. DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar returned an even-par 72 to finish the day in tied 43rd. Hyderabad's Mohd Azhar, who secured his maiden professional title at last week's Kolar Open, carded a one-over 73 and was tied 51st. The opening round was suspended due to fading light, with 27 players out of a total of 132 still on the course. Play will resume on Wednesday morning at 6:45 am local time, when the remaining players will complete their rounds.