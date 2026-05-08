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Akshay Bhatia Off To Good Start At Truist Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 17:12 IST

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Akshay Bhatia delivered a strong opening round at the Truist Championship, positioning himself in contention behind leader Matt McCarty.

Key Points

  • Akshay Bhatia carded a three-under 68 in the first round of the Truist Championship.
  • Matt McCarty leads the Truist Championship after a superb 8-under 63.
  • Sahith Theegala is tied 30th at one-under with three holes remaining in his first round.
  • Sudarshan Yellamaraju shot an even-par 71 and is tied for 33rd place.
  • Rory McIlroy carded a 1-under 70 after starting on the back nine.

Akshay Bhatia opened his week at the Truist Championship with a three-under 68 to lie tied 13th, five shots behind first-round leader Matt McCarty, who fired a superb 63 here.

Fellow Indian-American Sahith Theegala was tied 30th at one-under after completing 15 holes before play was suspended, while Sudarshan Yellamaraju carded an even-par 71 to be placed tied 33rd.

 

Bhatia's Bogey-Free Round

Bhatia began his round on the back nine and returned a bogey-free card, picking up birdies on the second, 15th and 18th holes.

Theegala mixed three birdies with two bogeys before play was halted. He started brightly with a birdie on the third hole but dropped shots on the eighth and ninth to close the front nine.

On the back nine, Theegala birdied the 10th and 12th holes before play was suspended with three holes remaining. He will return in the morning to complete his round.

Yellamaraju's Even-Par Performance

Sudarshan Yellamaraju started his round on the back nine and made two birdies and two bogeys for his even-par score and was T-33.

McCarty Leads With Impressive 63

Leader Matt McCarty carded a round of 8-under 63, which included nine birdies and one bogey. Having begun on the back nine, McCarty made five birdies on the back nine before making four straight pars followed by a birdie on the fifth and a bogey on the sixth followed by three straight birdies to finish the front nine.

McIlroy's Return

Rory McIlroy, back from a short break and playing his first event since defending his Masters title, carded a round of 1-under 70 after starting on the back nine. He had 17 straight pars followed by a birdie on the final hole to be placed tied 30th.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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