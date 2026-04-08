Akshay Bhatia Poised to Make Waves at The Masters

Indian-origin golfer Akshay Bhatia brings impressive form to The Masters, potentially challenging favourites like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy at Augusta National.

Photograph: Kind courtesy PGA Tour

Key Points Akshay Bhatia, with Indian roots, enters The Masters after a strong run of form, including a win and multiple top-16 finishes.

Despite facing tough competition from golf stars like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, Bhatia's recent performances position him as a potential contender.

Bhatia highlights the challenges of Augusta National's Amen Corner, particularly the newly designed 11th hole.

Rory McIlroy's form is uncertain heading into the Masters, while Scottie Scheffler remains a strong favourite for a third Green Jacket.

Indian-origin Akshay Bhatia, who has had a win and four other Top-16 in his last six starts worldwide, may well be one of the outsiders at the 90th Masters, which begins at the famed Augusta National Golf Club here.

The Indian-American, however, missed the weekend at the Hero Indian Open, when he made his maiden visit to the land of his parents and forefathers last month.

Yet, the 24-year-old winner of three PGA Tour titles, including the Signature event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, has been in good form.

He was T-3 at Phoenix Open, T-6 at AT&T Pebble Beach, T-16 at the Genesis and T-13 at the Players Championships.

That kind of form cannot be overlooked even when the likes of two-time Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Rory McIlroy, former Masters winner Jon Rahm and former US Open winner, Bryson DeChambeau are among the starters.

Players with the best chance at the Masters are usually golfers who have had a great first three months before the first Major and Bhatia has surely had a great run, though he began 2026 with missed cuts at the American Express and the Farmers Insurance.

The latest recruit in Tiger Woods' team, Jupiter Links, in the TGL league, Bhatia could spring a surprise.

Last year he showed that he has it in him to perform at the highest level with a T-3 at the Players and this year he won the Palmer Invitational.

His two starts in Augusta have yielded modest results with T-35 in 2024 and T-42 in 2025, but he did make the Tour Championships.

Bhatia on the Challenges of Augusta National

After his first practice round, Bhatia, who will play his first round with Tommy Fleetwood and former Masters champion Patrick Reed spoke about the Amen Corner.

"Yeah, I mean 11 is a new green so that's already going to be firm. Just makes your landing zones a lot smaller. You have to be very precise and miss in the right spot. Definitely makes it trickier.

"And then when the grass dries up here, it gets realistic. Also chipping around some of those greens can be really tough," Bhatia said.

"You just got to have some creativity when it comes to trying to make fours and fives. You know, on 11, 12 if you make three every day you're gaining a lot; 13 plays a little easier with that way. With it being firmer goes a little further and you have a shorter club in."

"I think 11 is obviously a really cool hole. It's just one of the hardest holes I think we play all year. Then 12 might be the best 150 yard par-3 in the world. It's so hard. You can look like a fool, you can also look great hitting it to 40 feet. And that's what's great about the Masters," he added.

The other Indian-American, who has been catching the eye is Sahith Theegala, who is however, not going to be here this year, after having been pushed back by injuries in 2025. He was unable to make ground and make the Masters this time.

Indo-British Aaron Rai, who is recovering from a neck injury, has had a slow start. His best has been T-23 a Cognizant and he missed the cut at the Players and Valspar.

McIlroy and Scheffler's Form Heading into the Masters

Coming to the defending champion, McIlroy has strong momentum coming into the Masters in 2025, when he had won twice at Pebble Beach and The Players.

There were no wins this year and he was T-2 at Genesis but more importantly he withdrew from Palmer and was T-46 at Players. He has not played since and it has been four weeks. So, it remains to be seen how he defends his Green Jacket.

Scheffler, twice Masters winner in the last three years, has been a dominant star in the last three years. So high are the expectations from him that even a win (American Express) and T-3 at Phoenix and T-4 at Pebble Beach followed by T-12 (Genesis), T-24 (Palmer) and T-22 (Players) seem a little below par.

But the four-time Major winner with 14 PGA Tour wins and two more at the star-studded Hero World Challenge, would automatically put him as a strong favourite for a third Green Jacket.