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Back-Nine Struggles See Akshay Bhatia Drop Positions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 30, 2026 13:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia faced a challenging third round at the prestigious TOUR Championship, slipping to tied-22nd, yet his presence in the elite field guarantees him a coveted spot in all four Major championships next season.

Key Points

  • Akshay Bhatia dropped to tied-22nd position after the third round of the TOUR Championship.
  • He carded a one-over-par 71, bringing his total to 5-under over 54 holes.
  • Bhatia's round was marred by back-to-back bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes.
  • Despite the setback, his participation in the elite 30-man field secures his spot in all four Major championships for the upcoming season.

A disappointing back-nine stretch dented Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia's campaign, dropping him to a tied-22nd position out of 29 players after the third round of the season-ending TOUR Championship here.

Bhatia's Roller-Coaster Round

Entering the day placed at tied-11th, the 24-year-old struggled to find consistency, carding a frustrating one-over-par 71 to sit at a 5-under total over 54 holes (65-69-71).

 

Bhatia's afternoon proved to be a roller-coaster affair. He suffered an early setback with a dropped shot on the fifth hole, which he successfully pulled back with a fine birdie on the 12th.

However, his round unravelled over East Lake's brutal closing stretch. Back-to-back bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes quickly pushed him back over par.

Despite showing tremendous grit to sink a much-needed birdie on the 17th, his late errors left him too far back.

However, by virtue of making this elite 30-man finale field, Bhatia has is guaranteed a spot in all four Major championships for the upcoming season.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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