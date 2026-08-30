Back-Nine Struggles See Akshay Bhatia Drop Positions

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia faced a challenging third round at the prestigious TOUR Championship, slipping to tied-22nd, yet his presence in the elite field guarantees him a coveted spot in all four Major championships next season.

Key Points Akshay Bhatia dropped to tied-22nd position after the third round of the TOUR Championship.

He carded a one-over-par 71, bringing his total to 5-under over 54 holes.

Bhatia's round was marred by back-to-back bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes.

Despite the setback, his participation in the elite 30-man field secures his spot in all four Major championships for the upcoming season.

A disappointing back-nine stretch dented Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia's campaign, dropping him to a tied-22nd position out of 29 players after the third round of the season-ending TOUR Championship here.

Bhatia's Roller-Coaster Round

Entering the day placed at tied-11th, the 24-year-old struggled to find consistency, carding a frustrating one-over-par 71 to sit at a 5-under total over 54 holes (65-69-71).

Bhatia's afternoon proved to be a roller-coaster affair. He suffered an early setback with a dropped shot on the fifth hole, which he successfully pulled back with a fine birdie on the 12th.

However, his round unravelled over East Lake's brutal closing stretch. Back-to-back bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes quickly pushed him back over par.

Despite showing tremendous grit to sink a much-needed birdie on the 17th, his late errors left him too far back.

However, by virtue of making this elite 30-man finale field, Bhatia has is guaranteed a spot in all four Major championships for the upcoming season.